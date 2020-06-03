Drama over the Republican National Convention's locale has struck several chords familiar to the Donald Trump presidency. Once again he clashes with a Democratic governor over coronavirus response, and creates a new contest within the GOP to curry his favor.

The Trump camp seems to be ditching plans for Charlotte, N.C. so he can speak before a denser crowd elsewhere. This wouldn't affect the certainty of his nomination. The vote in the hall will offer even less suspense than the roll call for former Vice President Joe Biden's nomination in Milwaukee, Wisc., the week of Aug. 17.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he couldn’t guarantee the Republicans that they could hold their event, scheduled for Aug. 24-27, at full capacity due to the pandemic. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised."

Trump thus keeps chafing under local authorities' pandemic precautions. But he's reluctant to defy them outright. The White House-controlled Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set the health guidelines cited by Cooper.

In Michigan, Trump recently declined to wear a mask for the full duration of his visit to a Ford plant. Gretchen Whitmer, the governor there, is another Democrat he criticizes. For Trump, politics and the pandemic are intertwined.

Recent polls show Trump running neck-and-neck with Biden in North Carolina and trailing him in Michigan. Trump won both states in 2016.

Having others curry favor with him seems to please Trump, who famously hired and fired people on his scripted reality TV show. So the Charlotte issue allows a new round of jockeying by other states. The dispute still is limited, and may be negotiable.

“Due to the directive from the governor that our convention cannot go on as planned as required by our rules, the celebration of the president’s acceptance of the Republican nomination will be held in another city," Republican National Committee spokesman Mike Reed. "Should the governor allow more than 10 people in a room, we still hope to conduct the official business of the convention in Charlotte.”

Cooper replied: “Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek."

Republicans reportedly are eyeing Nashville, Tenn. as an alternative. Trump is running way ahead in that state, which recently has been lifting its live-music restrictions. There also has been talk of moving the convention to Arizona. Three years ago, peaceful protests outside a Trump rally at the Phoenix Convention Center turned violent. Police dispersed the crowds with tear gas and pepper balls, local reports said.

Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko tweeted: "Unlike the NC Governor, I'm ready to welcome the RNC to AZ!"