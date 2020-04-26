The coronavirus death toll topped 50,000 in the U.S. last week.

Millions are out of jobs. States are besieged for public assistance. Big and small businesses fly blind into dangerous new territory. Top doctors talk of a second COVID-19 wave in the fall, coupled with flu season. The national deficit explodes. Local governments go broke. Markets remain haywire. Hospitals struggle. Communities far from New York prepare for new outbreaks. Elections, school years and sports seasons are threatened.

Talk of "reopening" the economy on this or that date makes it sound as if we are one big store or mall that needs nothing more than to let the customers and employees return. But some commercial habits might be changing forever, for better or worse. The whole future is hazy.

Against this backdrop of doubt, we have the haphazard daily "news" briefings of President Donald Trump. From these we have learned again that Trump can't be bothered to explain himself, that he will not stop whining about media, and that he will not quit blaming government failure on the oposing party.

Eyes fixed in the mirror, he behaves as he did before.

Some viewers express the harsh if well-founded view that despite a deep crisis, the president spitballs in public like a foggy-headed quack. To be fair, he didn't precisely announce Thursday that everyone should immediately ingest bleach or disinfectant or use a sun lamp. But it might have been a good idea if he'd told people, even afterward: "Don't try this at home." He left the common-sense precautions to others.

These briefings offer a talk-show escape where Trump never delivers stright talk or asks his audience to confront and consider the hard new realities.

Suddenly, however, political alarms have sounded to from the White House that he's over-exposed. As Axios reported over the weekend, his most trusted advisers have urged him to stop the informercial-style marathons. On Saturday, Trump advanced a false alibi as he sounded a retreat, lamenting on Twitter about "nothing but hostile questions" from "Lamestream Media." "Not worth the time & effort!" the sullen celebrity huffed.

Trump's confused exchange last Thursday about sunlight and disinfectant created a unique fiasco, but it should not have been a shock. given the ample precedent. Over and over he has nattered fictitiously about wind turbines causing cancer. He's talked about taking coal out of the ground and cleaning it — which is not even how the concept of "clean coal" is purported to work. He's said strange things about how toilets function in the White House, evoked a mystery computer "server" supposedly held in Ukraine. He's prattled about Hillary Clinton "bleaching" emails as if they'd been erased with Clorox, and urged California to "rake" its forests to prevent fires. From firefighters to Cabinet officials, nobody could make head nor tail of what he was suggesting.

Whether you call these befuddled Trump performances delusions, errors or hoaxes, it is hard to recall his giving a clear and candid explanation of exactly what he meant once controversy ensued. No, the pandemic hasn't changed the way the president's funhouse mirror works, and if you want useful information, you'll just need to tune in elsewhere.