Thirty years before his presidency, Donald Trump declared for all to hear: “I play to people’s fantasies. I call it truthful hyperbole. It’s an innocent form of exaggeration, a very effective form of promotion.”

This comes from his ghostwritten book “The Art of the Deal,” which served him as an effective form of promotion. History has proved his hyperbole less than truthful and his exaggerations not so innocent. Nobody back in the day could have known Trump would ever get to "play to people's fantasies" during a national calamity with a captive audience.

Today, Americans would love to believe that all will be well enough soon to start returning their world to normal. Trump played to a collective fantasy by evoking full churches by Easter — a grand "reopening" of a society he'd never closed. Now he redirects this artificial anticipation to May 1, another unlikely date.

People would love to fantasize that they elected a president so insightful that he knows better than the generals in battle, and better than the doctors in a pandemic. Neither notion has panned out.

Even calling this a “war” against a cunning “invisible enemy,” as Trump does, plays to a kind of paranoid fantasy. In fact, COVID-19 scourge makes itself quite visible in underequipped and understaffed New York hospitals.

One clear purpose of his touting chloroquine, as if it were an underrated magic potion, is to feed the nice notion that a product sold by a California company could make the virus problem go away.

Fans of the president, and surely the president himself, would like to believe his assertion that he saved hundreds of thousands of lives by imposing travel restrictions in imagined defiance of experts and political rivals. Facts don't quite support this. On Jan. 31, administration announced travel restrictions to and from China, effective Feb. 2. There were nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at the time. Now the U.S. has a half-million cases and 21,000 deaths.

Serious medical experts put a crimp in this latest Trump tale of triumph, citing evidence that the New York City spread came largely from Europe. So he felt the need to denounce and distort news stories about it.

People would love to assume, as many do, that their president is coping methodically with a massive challenge. It is counterintuitive to come away from hours of televised talk by any president without the impression that he is trying to lead the way. After all, he's the host of the briefings.

But there are hints his governance and direction are more a simulation than a plan of action. The Washington Post last week noted the existence of multiple task forces and groups — which have yet to show a coherent road to quelling COVID-19. No matter how the president denied it Monday on Twitter, individual states are still running the nation's response.

The greatest collective fantasy of all is one that Trump lets some of his media allies and shills evoke — that death tolls are inflated, that lockdowns are an overreaction, and that the whole calamity is still somehow, in some way, a political hoax. If only.

Selling fantasy is magnetic. Who in his right mind wouldn't wish deep down that we were not experiencing this plague? Fantasy provides an escape route, and Trump still plays to our fantasies.