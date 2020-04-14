Evidence grows about alarming flaws in the federal government's pandemic response.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency entered the COVID-19 crisis with thousands of positions vacant — and the leadership of its parent Department of Homeland Security obsessed with immigration.

This adds to examples of how the Trump administration failed to mobilize earlier.

But faced with doubts about his administration's ability to manage the response, President Donald Trump has rolled out a suspense-building device from his days on television.

He stirred intrigue over whether he will fire someone.

Trump retweeted a message calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Rather than bluntly criticizing the popular Fauci's performance, Trump fell upon a way to remind people who's boss, while the White House falsely blamed news organizations for the "chatter" about the Fauci issue.

In the past, the president created a similar buzz around whether he would keep former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former White Hosue Chief of Staff John Kelly or former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on board — or even whether he'd keep Vice President Mike Pence to the 2020 ticket.

Results varied.

Trump called more attention to his importance when he said it was up to him, not the states, to decide how and when to reopen businesses and institutions.

"When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total," he said.

This echoes his earlier assertion that the Constitution's Article II lets him do whatever he wants, when any civics student knows the Constitution divides power between the states and federal government.

Governors have important emergency powers. But Trump clearly doesn't want to let anyone else announce what should be good news whenever it comes.

The president seemed fine, however, with letting local officials struggle with closings, quarantines and social distancing, along with the task of scaring up medical equipment.

This comes as no surprise. Democratic governments in big states have been clashing with the administration from the outset over environmental regulations, tax policies and immigration enforcement.

Viewers of the president's daily briefings can be forgiven if they hear him and say: "This again." The half million U.S. cases and 25,000-plus deaths are new; Trump's political spin is not.