Imagine President Lyndon B. Johnson had run for a second term rather than bow out of the 1968 race as he did. And, picture Johnson complaining at every campaign stop about all the public and media attention paid to the carnage in Vietnam.

That would not have helped him.

In the final approach to this election, President Donald Trump's fiery wreck of a COVID-19 political narrative continues to burn. A declaration of surrender of sorts was delivered Sunday by Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff.

"We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas," Meadows said, "because it is a contagious virus, just like the flu."

This candor marked an admission of facts already plain. The approach from the top is to remain equivocal about masks, social distancing, controlled gatherings and other preventative measures, while sniping at aggressive actions by local governments.

Wait for vaccines and medicines to treat the ill, they seem to suggest.

And deny any deficiencies in the administration's response to the pandemic.

"The Fake News Media is riding COVID, COVID, COVID, all the way to the Election," Trump complained this week. "Losers!"

Meadows' remarks were reminiscent of predecessor Mick Mulvaney's admission last year that the White House hadf held up military funds to Ukraine because of Trump's wish for officials there to announce a criminal probe of U.S. Democrats.

Six months earlier, John Kelly, Trump's previous chief of staff, said in a public appearance that building a border wall "from sea to shining sea" would be a "waste of money." Unsurprisingly, the construction remains bogged down, the most recent news focused on a private-fundraising scandal involving the border barrier.

No wonder staff turmoil wracks the administration.

All over the electoral map, the coronavirus news is disturbing. On Tuesday, for example, the electoral battleground state of Wisconsin broke its daily record for COVID-19 deaths (64) and new cases (5,262),

"It’s a nightmare scenario, frankly, that this could get quite a bit worse in the next several weeks or months before it gets better," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, of the state health department, told reporters.

Cases are spiking elsewhere in the Midwest. Across the U.S. on Tuesday, 983 new coronavirus deaths and 74,410 new cases were reported. In most states, the average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by more than 5% in the past week.

"We are at another critical point in the pandemic response," said Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health in the Trump administration.

The stories Trump has told about COVID-19 are now ash. His chatter about an "Easter miracle," chloroquine hopes, hot-weather relief and bleach-cure buzz all have come and gone.

As of Wednesday, the national body county had risen past 227,000. Sadly, no corner is turned. The "COVID, COVID, COVID" plague goes on. That is the true arc of Trump's story.