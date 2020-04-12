The nationalism-versus-globalism debate of recent years has proved fairly useless as any kind of reference point in this enormous emergency.

Despite "America first" rhetoric, the Trump administration has been forced or disposed to follow leads from abroad. A pandemic-related crisis in the oil markets is one example. Saudi Arabia and Russia are taking the lead on cutting production as worldwide demand craters, and American and Mexican energy companies have an interest in responding in tandem. The administration pushed for these cross-national agreements.

Much has been written about the World Health Organization's cosseting of China in failing to take earlier action against the virus. In 2017, however, the U.S. supported now-political nemesis Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for his current post as WHO director general.

The U.N. group "has to balance gaining access to China with not offending the Chinese officials that control their access,” said Tom Bossert, who was Trump’s first Homeland Security adviser. “And that complicates their ability to remain and appear credible in their objective analysis of China.” (Bossert was quoted by a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.)

President Donald Trump himself has personally shied away from criticizing China President Xi Jinpeng over letting the Coronavirus spread — and doesn't seem to have responded when trade adviser Peter Navarro wrote memos in January warning of a dire pandemic. Steve Bannon, the fomer adviser who crafted Trump's campaign talking points on nationalism, also raised early but unanswered alarms, calling the virus that emanated from Wuhan, "China's Chernobyl."

The limited nature of subsequent travel restrictions to the U.S. from China and Europe may show the futility of getting the nation to socially distance itself from the rest of the world.

By March 11, when Trump said he would block travelers from most European countries, New Yorkers already were traveling home with the virus, the New York Times reported. The majority of the virus influx in the city "is clearly European," said Harm van Bakel, a geneticist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Lessons had to be gleaned from the contagions in Italy and South Korea. Research on vaccines and treatments goes on internationally, like it or not.

The public health threat and its economic damage form one massive global disaster. Identifying as a "nationalist" or a "globalist" just doesn't matter right now.