President Donald Trump's latest attempts to implicate a TV host in a nonexistent murder offers a bookend to Trump's assertion four years ago that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without losing voters.

Both scenarios come out of Trump's imagination. One was a hollow boast about a hypothetical murder. The other is a baseless smear about a death from natural causes that occurred nearly 20 years ago. Neither does anyone any discernible good.

Other fatalities bear more useful discussion. On Tuesday the U.S. exceeded 100,000 COVID-19 deaths. The work of minimizing further infections falls to the public and to state and local health authorities. The administration's delayed response at a crucial time has been well documented.

The president keeps claiming a great accomplishment on nationwide coronavirus testing. Leading congressional Democrats this week challenged him on that subject.

Trump sent them an upbeat report that suggested testing 300,000 people a day would be enough to contain the outbreak. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared: “This disappointing report confirms that President Trump’s national testing strategy is to deny the truth that there aren’t enough tests and supplies, reject responsibility and dump the burden onto the states."

The president tweets in favor of opening churches and schools. It is as if he has endorsed sunrise. He agitates for speed in a vague way but shields himself from responsibility for specific policies. Obviously institutions and businesses will reopen. Clearly this will generate some economic activity.

Trump declines to wear a mask in front of the cameras but does not dare discourage officials from telling others to do so. He says without proof that he took hydroxychloroquine for weeks, yet his Food and Drug Administration remains on the record as saying it shouldn't be used outside a hospital setting or research studies.

The sideshows change nothing. Blaming former Joe Scarborough, a former Florida congressman, for the fate of a deceased employee creates cringing heartbreak for survivors — much like an Alex Jones hoax or a National Enquirer fabrication.

The widower of Lori Klausutis, 28, asked Twitter to remove the president’s tweets on the subject. Twitter officials denied the request. By all rational accounts, Klausutis died in 2001 from a heart condition that caused her to collapse at work and hit her head on a desk.

The surviving husband, Timothy Klausutis, said in his request to Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey: "The president of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain. My wife deserves better.

"Her passing is the single most painful thing that I have ever had to deal with in my 52 years and continues to haunt her parents and sister," Klausutis wrote. "The frequency, intensity, ugliness, and promulgation of these horrifying lies ever increases on the internet."

The president's murder talk echoes his reaction to the death of Justice Antonin Scalia from natural causes in 2016. Trump hyped it as a mystery. "They say they found a pillow on his face," the candidate said, "which is a pretty unusual place to find a pillow."

Like several others whose reputation the president has sought to poison, Scarborough is a former Trump friend. As usual, Trump leaves it to others to "investigate" whether his own allegations are true.

And as usual, nothing tangible is expected to result.