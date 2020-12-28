Two years ago this week, President Donald Trump began a spiteful disruption that would end weeks later with his undeclared surrender. In December 2018, Trump forced a partial shutdown of federal agencies that lasted more than a month — the result of his failed standoff with Congress over funding for his border "wall" project.

Sabotaging funding agreements became his go-to method of posturing and creating tensions. That's why his signing over the weekend of a controversial COVID-19 relief bill approved by both congressional houses was widely expected. He attacked its provisions, but failed as usual to negotiate any improvements.

This most likely marks his final legislative cave-in.

Often it seemed as if Trump played to lose on Capitol Hill. He moved to hold up military aid to Ukraine authorized by both major parties, then relented. He threatened California with a cutoff of firefighting aid, which didn't happen. He hinted he'd withhold coronavirus help for blue states such as New York whose governors didn't "treat us well." He nattered about stopping law-enforcement aid to "sanctuary cities."

Nothing tangible resulted.

Failure became the bottom line in the coronavirus relief drama and speculation that ended this week. Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package that provides for $600 relief payments, rather than the $2,000 payments for which the Democrats first, and Trump later, stated support.

The president's last-minute objections to the bill as "measly" proved disingenuous. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who purportedly negotiated for the administration, described the bipartisan deal as "fabulous" just a day before Trump called it a "disgrace."

The White House as usual offered no sensible explanation. Trump's only gain from the episode will be misdirection. On cue, fans of the President recite alibis for the legislative failure, projecting blame onto Democrats, the GOP "establishment" and administration staffers.

Even Trump's veto of another bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, represents a waste of time and attention. The House and Senate are prepared to override the veto this week with the required two-thirds vote.

The $740 billion defense bill will fund various military projects, and authorizes a 3% pay raise for troops. The President wanted certain protection for internet companies repealed in the bill and took issue with its language requiring the Pentagon to rename military facilities named for leaders of the Confederacy.

Trump's stalled action on the relief bill, meanwhile, means Americans in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs probably won't get a payment for the final week of the year. Other checks will be delayed, to be paid retroactively. Given his track record, this is unlikely to cause lame-duck Trump any regrets for another meaningless intervention.