Now everyone can hear an audio recording of President Donald Trump acknowledging COVID-19 as a "deadly" threat back in February. Back then, and for many weeks to follow, Trump was telling the public there was nothing to worry about.

Trump's startling statement on the telephone to author Bob Woodward suggests the president couldn't be bothered to focus on planning ways to protect Americans from a pandemic.

Imagine a president passively stalling amid warnings of a military invasion.

Nobody should be shocked to hear it. Evidence has mounted for years that Trump uses his administration to promote his image to his fan base, not to effectively govern the nation. Examples of his self-service mount as the election campaign against challenger Joe Biden intensifies.

The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr may be headed toward becoming Trump's taxpayer-subsidized law firm. This week, news broke that the department was involved in fending off private litigation stemming from a rape claim against Trump. The incident cited by writer E. Jean Carroll allegedly occurred in the 1990s in Manhattan. Trump also is using the department to get back at officials who investigated Russiagate and to help associates of his who were convicted in connection with the 2016 presidential race.

The president wants his aides to attend to his special political needs.

This week, Trump suddenly endorsed a moratorium on coastal oil drilling for three states including Florida, a key battleground in the Nov. 3 election. Never mind that he wanted such moratoriums there and elsewhere killed in the first place. The announcement is seen as a popular departure from the administration's business-deregulation mantra.

Clearly this eleventh-hour policy reversal wasn't about energy production or the environment.

"Who would have thought Trump is the great environmentalist?" he crowed. "And I am. I am. I believe strongly in it."

Peter Navarro is a White House trade adviser who intervenes in the government's belated coronavirus response. Given Navarro's partisan harangue at reporters this week, however, he might as well be a campaign spokesman.

The Hatch Act is meant to keep officials from using their public positions for partisan purposes. This White House laughs at the Hatch Act. Trump snubs the usual pieties about public service, military and otherwise.

Even Norway comes into play.

A right-wing Norwegian politician has nominated the U.S. president for a Nobel Prize. Trump seems to have some interest in this European nation. He cited it as an example of one foreign country from which he'd accept foreign help or information in the election if offered. He's also said he'd like to see more immigrants from Norway as opposed to countries he describes with epithets.

What other president has done or said these things?

After using the White House as a backdrop for last month's GOP convention, its lawn and Rose Garden remain torn up. This is in keeping with having border police, in uniform, at his party nomination. It also jibes with using the military to clear protesters for a photo op across the street from the White House after Trump had sheltered in the basement amid the turmoil.

More than other presidents, Trump has treated the grounds as his private property, and the uniformed personnel as his valets.

Another fresh insight into the "Me" presidency comes in a book published by convicted ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. According to Cohen, Trump fawned over Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first place because he saw him as a source of future business opportunities.

Trump never had a job outside the family business. He doesn't seem to think his election made the people of the United States his boss. The other day he indicated he wouldn't bother to meet with Democratic leaders over a coronavirus relief bill. "Let me just tell you, I know my customers," he said cryptically.

Maybe in retrospect, his "customers" would have appreciated full and early disclosure about the worst public health emergency of a lifetime. But with 190,000 dead from COVID-19, it's too late for a rapid response.