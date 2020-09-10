A new entry this week tops the president's yearslong list of shaky excuses and alibis. Confronted with evidence that he privately warned of a deadly threat from COVID-19, while denying it to the public, Trump said he wanted to keep everyone calm.

“I wanted to always play it down, I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” he told author Bob Woodward. "I love this country."

Yet Trump hypes a nightmare vision of urban carnage to get votes. He evokes "caravans" invading the nation from south of the border, and spreads distrust in the electoral process and the postal system and state public health measures.

Consider his tweets in 2014 about the Ebola virus overseas. "The U.S. cannot allow Ebola infected people back," he said in one post. "People that go to far away places to help out are great-but must suffer the consequences!" Two people died of Ebola in the U.S. under President Barack Obama compared with 190,000 so far from coronavirus under Trump.

Perhaps Trump sees public fear as good if it can be made to work in his favor. While in office and seeking reelection, he deploys various excuses to explain away instances of corruption, incompetence, inaction and divisiveness.

He justified using his push in Ukraine for dirt on Democrat Joe Biden, with the unsupported assertion he was doing it to fight corruption. The scandal led to impeachment in the Democratic-controlled House. The GOP-controlled Senate acquitted him.

In what may have been his first far-fetched excuse as president, in 2017, Trump said he'd lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton due to millions of illegal ballots. Where did they come from? How did it work? A vote-fraud commission was formed, but disbanded after discovering nothing.

Later Trump said he wouldn’t answer questions in person in former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian election interference, calling it a “witch hunt.” Trump's lawyer warned of a perjury trap, despite the fact that anyone can avoid that by telling the truth.

Trump said he couldn’t show his taxes because of an IRS audit. Years later, there’s no evidence of any audit. All along, the IRS said he was free to release his returns as presidential candidates have done since the 1970s.

Dozens of polls show Trump trailing Joe Biden. Trump calls them “fake,” although surveys show millions of Americans distrust the president and think the country is heading in the wrong direction under his tenure.

Disorder, protests, and crime are way up around the nation, on Trump's watch. HIs excuse: "Radical" Democrats run cities and blue states.

The president and his defenders say the U.S. still has a border problem because of George Soros, caravans and "open-border" radicals. In fact, Trump can't seem to negotiate the narrowest of immigration deals with Congress.

One of the favors he extends to supporters is to craft excuses for them. Trump supporter Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, allegedly shot three and killed two amid disturbances in Kenosha, Wisc., 30 minutes from where Rittenhouse lives. Trump says it looks like Rittenhouse was trying to get away from protesters. Son Donald Trump Jr. remarked, "We all do stupid things at 17."

At one point, Trump suggested that school shootings continued on his watch because teachers went unarmed.

Back when the FBI raided office and home of his former attorney, Michael Cohen, the convicted lawyer was still in the president's good graces. "Attorney — client privilege is dead!" Trump tweeted. "It's a disgraceful situation."

Last fall, Trump faced a bipartisan ethics backlash for pushing to have the next G-7 conference at one of his Florida properties. He caved under pressure, blaming "irrational hostility," and insisted, "I thought I was doing something very good for our Country."

For the love of country. Of course. That's remarkably similar to his defense of his COVID-19 remarks to Woodward, while he delayed an all-out response to the spread, which likely cost lives.