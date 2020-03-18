Feel free to ignore the uproar over President Donald Trump's insistence on using the term "China Virus." That's just one of his little sideshows for the fan base. As a practical matter, it leads nowhere.

He could call it "Ukraine Virus" if he wished. It makes no difference -- as long as he keeps signing legislative bills crafted by those capable of negotiating and planning them, and letting the professionals run his agencies.

As in past crises, the Senate and House will craft and act on relief bills worth billions of dollars, maybe trillions. Most Americans will root for their success and hope it helps us all past the emergency.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who for three years has emerged as the national GOP's true powerhouse, backed the House aid package, which passed the Senate Wednesday. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, negotiated it with

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

"It is a well-intentioned bipartisan product assembled by House Democrats and President Trump’s team that tries to stand up and expand some new relief measures for American workers,” McConnell (R-Ky.) had said of the House bill.

Despite “real shortcomings” in the legislation, McConnell said Wednesday, “in this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers.”

In New York State, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo becomes the relevant face of fact and assurance, a bit like Mayor Rudy Giuliani did in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, at times eclipsing President George W. Bush.

This week, Cuomo began pushing for more hospital beds for potential coronavirus patients. He credited Trump for agreeing to send a U.S. Navy hospital ship to New York Harbor to add capacity. On Wednesday, he announced a statewide mandate that no business can have more than half its staff report to their regular work location.

“I understand the impact to the economy but in truth, we're past that point as a nation," Cuomo said. "There's going to be an impact on the economy. Not just here in New York, but across the nation."

On a national level, the U.S. and Canada joined a global trend by agreeing to close their border to “all nonessential travel." A new crackdown on the Mexico border is coming.

Even within the executive branch of the federal government, qualified people are managing to work around the president's frequent misinformation and contradictions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become a key public figure. He's run the relevant office of the National Institutes of Health for 40 years. His briefings are no-nonsense affairs and carry credibility.

Rest assured: It was only Trump — not Fauci — who on March 9 issued this silly tweet:

"So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year.

"Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 22 deaths.

"Think about that!"

As of early evening Wednesday, there were 8,442 coronavirus cases reported in the United States, and 149 deaths.