Bad habits can survive a contagion, and now it becomes clear that no national emergency gets this commander-in-chief to quit the dubious practice of political smearing.

The freshest example: President Donald Trump interpreting the facts regarding Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and medical equipment — at a moment when the "wartime" White House draws fire on the topic.

Cuomo, New York's Democratic governor, keeps getting national attention simply by delivering informative briefings from the epicenter of the emergency. Along the way, Cuomo and officials of other states and localities have criticized the federal government's foot-dragging on the pressing matter of medical equipment.

On Tuesday, Trump took to the airwaves and contorted a five-year-old state government report.

He said Cuomo had “rejected buying recommended 16,000 ventilators in 2015 for the pandemic, for a pandemic, established death panels and lotteries instead. So, he had a chance to buy, in 2015, 16,000 ventilators at a very low price, and he turned it down.”

On Wednesday the nonpartisan website PolitiFact offered a reality-based dissection: Trump's fabrication stems from an internet posting by former Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey, who during the debate over the Affordable Care Act peddled canards about "death panels" and "rationed care."

Trump, in his comments about Cuomo on the Fox network, recited without attribution a headline from the frequently unreliable Gateway Pundit website.

The slim reed on which it all rests is a 2015 state Health Department report that discusses ventilator allocation guidelines officials could apply in an inluenza pandemic. Under the most severe scenario, about 18,600 ventilators would be needed during the peak week, the report said.

The state had no "current plans" to buy enough ventilators for the most severe scenario but was supplied for lesser scenarios, it said.

According to the report, New York's "current approach to stockpiling a limited number of ventilators balances the need to prepare for a potential pandemic against the need to maintain adequate funding for current and ongoing health care expenses.".

In other words, there were limits to how much the government would spend on this item at that time.

Cuomo is not the only target of Trump's pandemic-time shots at perceived enemies. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who voted for Trump's impeachment, self-isolated and then reported that he'd tested negative for coronavirus.

Trump's response on Twitter: "“This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO [Republican in name only], and I like him a lot!”