Updated January 25, 2018 7:11 PM

Every day the political status quo features red-state favorites and blue-state partisans railing against each other on a national stage for the consumption of the folks back home.

In Democratic-dominant New York, the biggest elected officials jockey to galvanize resistance to Republican President Donald Trump.

Encouraging their dissent in the president’s home state are polls showing him with scary-low local approval ratings here.

Mayor Bill de Blasio eclipsed Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as the leading local anti-Trumper of the past few days.

De Blasio didn’t attend a presidential meeting in Washington with local leaders. There was some contention over whether or when he was invited, but the bottom line is that de Blasio reiterated his position against Trump immigration policies and what the mayor called “racist” pressure on “sanctuary cities.”

That fight is ongoing. Trump’s Justice Department demanded that numerous cities, counties and states prove they’re sharing information with federal officials about people who may be in the U.S. illegally.

Playing to his own base, Trump, a longtime de Blasio detractor, responded Wednesday: “The mayors who choose to boycott this event have put the needs of criminal, illegal immigrants over law-abiding Americans.”

De Blasio’s intraparty nemesis, Cuomo, who seeks re-election this year, has made national noise too — raging, for example, at the recently enacted GOP tax law as an attack on New York and other blue states.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Democrats in Washington must realize the ‘old rules’ of government are gone,” Cuomo said in an opinion piece posted this week. “This is a government of zealots and ideologues and their instinct is to demand total capitulation.

“Senate Democrats must adjust to this new reality and understand in this conflict there is only red and blue. There is no purple.”

One such Senate Democrat, New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand, is currently basking in the same cost-free glow of speculation about the 2020 presidential race as the mayor and the governor.

Last month she attained the badge of a Trump antagonist when he personally insulted her on Twitter. She had called for investigating the separate sexual abuse allegations by some 20 women against Trump.

The president called her a lightweight who “would do anything” for his campaign contributions. She called this a sexist smear. It brought her widespread media attention. Like Cuomo, she seeks re-election in November.

State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman holds the longest-lived credentials as a Trump antagonist, having first sued the now-defunct Trump University for fraud in 2014.

New York’s elected officials, of course, have problems of their own — Cuomo because his longtime top aide Joe Percoco is on trial on corruption charges and de Blasio because of a Housing Authority scandal over lead paint.

As leader of the Senate’s minority Democrats, New York’s Chuck Schumer plays a wholly different, pro forma role in the popular activity of tangling with Trump.

Schumer’s eyes are fixed not on 2020, but on legislative races next November. Schumer’s calculations include trying to win seats in some Trump-friendlier states.

This clearly factored into his conduct regarding the recent brief “shutdown” and the shape of immigration debates ahead. He won’t be trying to force partisan allies into tough votes and positions as they campaign in swing states.

Which is not to say Schumer is any likelier than another New York Democrat to don a Trump cap any time soon.