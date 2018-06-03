President Donald Trump, who bills himself as a great negotiator, is making remarkably little visible progress toward big agreements he’s talked about reaching.

Trump and his aides have achieved no clear consensus with fellow Republicans in Congress on: Health care legislation; rebuilding roads; new immigration laws; his desired border wall; Gun laws, or school safety, or the public school curriculum.

Efforts to disarm nuclear North Korea, and to favorably resolve trade tensions with China, Mexico and the European Union, and to cool off the Mideast, remain hazy or stalled.

The military threat of Kim Jung-Un’s dictatorship in North Korea to the rest of Asia and the U.S. suddenly seemed to dissipate when a June 12 summit with Trump was announced. Trump canceled the meeting barely two weeks later. But on Friday, he proclaimed the meeting back on in Singapore.

Skepticism lingers. After all the Pyongyang Ping-Pong, the administration has yet to clarify basic positions — such as what “denuclearization” means and whether it includes banning civilian uses of atomic power.

That vagueness was on display last week when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified before Congress. And Kim isn’t considered reliable even if he says he’d give up his nukes.

Does the summit promise a serious negotiation or just a pomp-filled meet-and-greet?

Last September Trump canceled the executive DACA program that shielded from deportation young immigrants brought here illegally as children. But then he asked Congress to legalize it. After much political noise, he linked the bill to his “wall” funding. Nothing happened.

Trump last week returned to his old assertion that Mexico will finance the wall. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto promptly vowed this will never happen.

Rebuilding infrastructure was a 2016 selling point for Trump even in blue-state New York. Before taking office he consulted builders Steve Roth and Richard LeFrak on public-private ventures. The whole issue has since fallen off the table.

Trump did get to sign a sweeping tax bill late last year. He played an early and simple role, demanding big corporate cuts. But when the detailed wheeling and dealing began, he stayed away. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) praised Trump for “letting the tax writers get this deal done.”

The president has canceled agreements his predecessor negotiated, such as the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate agreement. But other international parties involved in those pacts have stuck to them. So the impact of U.S. withdrawal remains hazy.

On the Russia probe, ex-mayor Rudy Giuliani was purportedly helping to negotiate terms by which special counsel Robert Mueller’s staff would interview the president.

If such a deal was really the goal, Trump’s most recent public attacks on the investigation suggest those talks, too, have either stalled or failed.