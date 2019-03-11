Nobody ends up paying much attention to the opening moves for a government budget agreement.

What the executive wishes to add to and slash from the status quo is never quite what the legislature approves.

Still, President Donald Trump's new proposal for the upcoming fiscal year states his priorities and probably sets up a big nasty fight over his dream border wall and other issues.

His proposed cuts to Medicare and food stamps will draw fire. Those who see value in the programs of the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department will resist Trump's proposed cuts to those agencies.

The White House calls for 5 percent cuts to current caps for nonmilitary spending — and big new increases for military spending.

Whatever the eventual details, the underpinnings of the plan might cause longer-range fiscal concern outside the Capitol.

The most faith-based portion of the plan as outlined seems to be its projections of how the economy will fare.

Even some who credit the Trump administration for the current state of the American economy call his budget projections as rosy as the White House garden in spring.

That's because his budget proposal sets growth at 3.2 percent in the coming year. Few outside forecasters endorse that high a number.

One thing the White House does not forecast during the maximum seven more years of a Trump presidency is a balanced budget.

Trump's proposal for fiscal 2020 projects the deficit growing to $1.1 trillion. It would supposedly shrink to $1.07 trillion in 2021 and $1.05 trillion in 2022, then slowly close toward the end of the decade, with heavy dependence on the "magic" of massive tax cuts to pay for themselves in returned revenue.

Few fiscal experts fall in behind that scenario. Remember when autsterity-minded Republicans and centrist Democrats obsessed over debt and deficits? Those days seem to have ended.

This new Trump budget weighs in at a record $4.75 trillion, without the old Tea Party lament about "taxing and spending." Maybe such complaints will intensify and come in handy for the social-service cuts, but not enough to affect the big picture.

The national debt, as opposed to the government's year-to-year spending gap, surged last month above $22 trillion. In 2016, he promised to eliminate the whole debt "over a period of eight years."

The debt then was $19 trillion and it has gone full-speed the other way.