President Donald Trump brings big advantages into his re-election effort no matter which Democrat he ends up facing next year.

The latest data on the economy looks strong even as polls show GOP tax cuts provided a boost for only a minority of voters. Warnings and worries about Trump's tariffs pale beside positive trends, low unemployment in particular. Widening deficits and big government spending are long-term concerns that by themselves do not unseat presidents.

Also, the U.S. is embroiled in no new ground wars. True, Afghanistan and Syria still have U.S. troops in harm's way, North Korea still moves toward nuclear development, and Trump's support for Saudi Arabia in famine-ravaged Yemen remains a bipartisan problem.

But he doesn't have his own Vietnam or Iraq. For all his violent language, Trump does not seem to be a warmonger.

Another advantage: Dissent has been all but crushed within his Republican Party. The Senate's GOP appears to enjoy the fruits of his incumbency. That's significant because presidents denied re-election in recent decades lacked party unity.

President George H.W. Bush faced internal GOP static in 1992 and then saw votes siphoned to independent candidate Ross Perot. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter drew outright hostility from Democrats in Congress, and a primary challenge from Sen. Ted Kennedy.

How much Democrats and independents will coalesce against Trump remains in doubt. The moment's perceived front-runner is former Vice President Joe Biden. Vice presidents from the last Democratic administration have been stymied. Walter Mondale was crushed by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1984, and while incumbent Veep Al Gore won the popular vote in 2000, he ultimately lost the electoral college with help from a Supreme Court ruling on the Florida ballot count.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has a consistent ideology that could conceivably help him win the Democratic nomination and perhaps turn him into the Trump-like surprise of 2020.

Or, for all we know, he could become the left-wing version of Barry Goldwater, the avatar of a movement branded extreme and roundly defeated in 1964 by the incumbent, Lyndon Johnson.

There also is the recent investigative report from special counsel Robert Mueller to consider.

It didn't exactly "exonerate" Trump. But the report also didn't shift people's basic impressions of him.

Trump, meanwhile, is collecting campaign money with the advantage of any incumbent president. Also, he began his re-election effort quite early, and has never really stopped campaigning or attacking those outside his tent.

Over the weekend, an ABC-Washington Post poll turned up an eye-popping figure: 55 percent of those surveyed flatly rule out a vote for him next year.

But it takes a candidate to beat a candidate. Given Trump's vocal fan base, right-wing media messaging, and a proved capacity for spreading Joe McCarthy-style nastiness and wild charges, early polling snapshots might mean little in the end.

Re-election to the White House has been the norm.

This race as of right now has to be considered Trump's to lose.