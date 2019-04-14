“Together we can break decades of political stalemate," President Donald Trump said Feb. 11 in his State of the Union address.

"We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future.

"The decision is ours to make.”

Apparently it has been made.

On April 12 he tweeted: "Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.

"The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy — so this should make them very happy!"

How to square all this with a call for common purpose from an apostate ex-Democrat who didn't capitalize on his two-year head start with a GOP-run House and Senate?

The answer is that the president faces re-election next year. Not a day passes in which he shows the slightest bent toward building bipartisan consensus in Congress on meaningful immigration bills, even as an emergency finally develops at the southern border.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Riding a GOP devoted for now to his survival, Trump has no personal electoral incentive to "bridge old divisions" or "build new collations." He sees an edge in casting the more populated of the major parties as marginal, and playing to the gallery, perhaps like Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo painting Republicans in the state's political minority with a broad brush as "extreme" conservatives.

Caricaturing Democrats as "open-border" radicals may take a bit of doing given the last president, Democrat Barack Obama, oversaw the deportation of millions to the chagrin of immigration advocates.

Facts and governance aside, this all makes sense as political strategy for Trump, who needs votes beyond his party to help re-elect him. He will sell the fear that our capitalist economy will explode and all homes subject to foreign invasion if those others, those wild ones, ever take charge. Some people are surely buying it.

Meanwhile, Democrats are divided over how tied to corporate interests and fundraising they will be. They are the ambiguous "other" party with the burden of a wider coalition. Their control of one house of Congress makes their resistance to Trump a legitimate piñata for GOP attack.

Also vulnerable to finger-pointing are the party's big-state governors that include "sanctuary cities" like New York. Are states that challenge Trump policies in court indeed willing to take up Trump's challenge to absorb people?

A practical agreement on that score might require some measure of national unity or compromise, which as he said last week of WikiLeaks, isn't his thing.