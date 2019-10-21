Caving in to pressure, President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that he won't award the hosting of a conference of foreign governments to his own National Doral Hotel in Florida after all.

On Monday Trump stayed in blame mode and sulked that reporters keep asking him about "this phony Emoluments Clause" — which is, in fact, quite real.

Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8 of the Constitution is called the "Title of Nobility Clause." It bars the holder of any U.S. office from accepting "any present" or "any emolument" [as in cash] … of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state."

Even Andrew Napolitano, a legal analyst for Trump-allied Fox News, said having the Doral host the Group of 7 next year would be "about as direct and profound a violation of the emoluments clause as one could create."

Trump's huffing makes you wonder. Has a U.S. President in anyone's memory trashed a deliberately stated, long-active clause of the republic's founding document as "phony"? You know, from that thing he swore to uphold.

The clause's purpose is plain enough.

An emolument is a salary, fee or profit from employment or office. "The clause sought to shield the republican character of the United States against corrupting foreign influences," says the conservative Heritage Foundation's Guide to the Constitution.

Corrupting foreign influences. Yes, that problem again.

Public documents cited by the Washington Post indicate the Doral to be in financial decline. Trump denied he'd profit from the deal. But Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney — in a statement he hasn't tried to deny making — said: "At the end of the day, you know, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business."

Not only did Trump hear static from some of his usual promoters on Fox TV, but Mulvaney heard them in a conference with Congressional Republicans who hold key votes on impeachment.

At the same Cabinet meeting where he called part of the Constitution "phony," Trump made the dubious claim to have sacrificed between $2 billion and $5 billion in income by becoming president.

Trump has exaggerated his financial success for decades. There is no way to check because he was the first major-party presidential candidate to refrain from releasing even redacted income-tax forms since the 1970s, when doing so became standard practice.

On Saturday, Trump said that Camp David, where it was held in 2012, would be considered for the G7. Earlier, Mulvaney trashed the summit held there, asserting that attendees found it a “miserable” venue.

Despite all the other factors for his quick about-face, Trump as usual blamed partisan criticism. "Doral would have been great, but the Democrats went crazy," he complained.