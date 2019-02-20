No major institution in a free country enjoys immunity from valid criticism — not news media, the courts, Congress, national security offices, or the federal bureaucracy.

At different times President Donald Trump demeans all of these. Despite his powerful platform, however, the collective impact of his public snits remains hazy.

Separately, leaders of these institutions get to dismiss his verbal attacks as self-serving and cynical.

Nearly three months ago Trump escalated his complaints about the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which keeps upholding constitutional challenges to his policies.

"A lawless disgrace," Trump carped.

Chief Justice John Roberts pushed back: "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. The independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

Republicans in power are filling court vacancies that could alter the liberal tenor of the Ninth Circuit. But that's not a systemic reform; it is simply the Senate GOP exercising its turn to confirm judges. These replacements take time. For now, Trump says he expects the Ninth Circuit to oppose his "emergency" declaration to fund a border wall.

Trump decries the Justice Department as the home base of an alleged conspiracy against him. He denounced his first attorney general for allowing Special Counsel Robert Mueller to carry out a claimed "witch hunt."

The department and the FBI reflexively defended their honor in Congressional forums as did fired FBI official Andrew McCabe in his new book.

After all these fireworks, Mueller's team is still at it, due soon to finish its probe, having prosecuted eight Americans involved in the president's campaign or administration and 25 Russians. What if anything did Trump & Co. succeed in obstructing?

Intelligence agencies continue to contradict Trump statements on Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. NATO and the UN also carry on much as before despite Trump's complaints about them.

Denounced by Trump as "enemies of the people," news media make it a point of self-promotion that they test his factual claims and question his policies.

Two months ago, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis parted ways with Trump over U.S. strategy in Syria and other issues. But the Pentagon still controls operations. This week the top brass effectively nullified Trump's vow to make a new "space force" a sixth branch of the military.

Trump's negativity even allows those who head these institutions to act the part of a determined "resistance" even when they are just shielding the status quo.

One example is the world's wealthiest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

He owns the respectable, Trump-averse Washington Post, and fights the seamy pro-Trump National Enquirer. Here's a reasonable question: Does that mean Democratic politicians may be less likely to decry the anti-trust implications of Amazon's dominance of online retail?

Resistance seems none too risky for those Trump professes to be taking on. For all the sniping, the administration seems to exert little pressure on them to make difficult or significant reforms.