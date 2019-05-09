Aid to Florida for extensive damage from Hurricane Michael has been stalled in Washington. So at a rally in the state this week, the nation's highest elected official took two tacks. He blamed others and promised it will work out.

Donald Trump blamed Democrats for stalling in Congress. Then he overstated the amount of disaster aid already received by Puerto Rico that he doesn't wish to increase.

Sens Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) wrote to key congressional figures this week, saying “we can’t wait any longer” for relief. Trump said "we're getting close" to an aid deal, echoing what GOP lawmakers have promised.

For Trump, it has become a week of excuses for what so far has failed to happen on his watch.

The U.S. has gotten nowhere with its goals for the disintegrating nation of Venezuela, where an opposition leader favored by the administration remains out of power while President Nicolás Maduro remains installed with Russian support.

Internally, the president is reported to be blaming adviser John Bolton for pushing a war. Publicly, he's still on record as blaming the mess on socialism in the embodiment of Maduro and predecessor Hugo Chávez.

Arguably both points may be valid, but neither explains a lack of progress toward the administration's stated goals.

So far we see none of the major concessions from China that were supposed to be prodded by tariffs.

Here Trump's defensive spin scatters in three directions: the status quo is good for the U.S. due to tariff revenue; progress is delayed because the Chinese "broke the deal;" and a deal still may be coming.

Trump also went the multi-excuse route when confronted with his own tax declarations of huge business losses in the 1980s and 1990s despite having claimed enormous success.

Everyone in real estate at the time was involved in the "sport" of showing losses, he said. The New York Times report on the filings was inaccurate, he said. The losses were "non-monetary," he said.

On Thursday, North Korea reportedly fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the sea from the western part of the country. Negotiations with Kim Jong-Un, if there really were any, have been snarled. Trump deflected the last launch — a show of what has not changed — by expressing optimism that it will.

The president said he was hopeful Kim will denuclearize, adding, “He also knows that I am with him.”

This year's refugee crisis on the southern border continues, with the administration so far unable to stem the influx. At his Florida rally, Trump sounded a bit whiny, saying of the federal border patrol: "Don't forget, we don't let them use weapons. We can't. Other countries do. We can't. I would never do that.

"But how do you stop these people?"

The implication seemed to be that America is just too humane. As for his border wall, Trump uses another multipronged alibi that boils down to something like, "It is being built — and if it isn't, that is the fault of open-border Democrats."

Admissions of responsibility seem to be out of the question.