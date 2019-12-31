By now everyone knows that President Donald Trump makes a point of flaunting his privileges.

While other Americans may put off down time to deal with crises at work, Trump by this week has spent 252 days while in office at one of his own golf resorts, CNN reported.

Only hours from the new year, with the American embassy in Baghdad under siege, the president on Tuesday chose to reinforce his cosseted image. After tweeting from Mar-a-Lago about Iraq and Iran, ⁦he arrived on the golf course by late morning.

Forget the populist chatter. For Trump the privileges of office go beyond claiming to be impeachment-proof or immune to congressional inquiries or congressional budgets, or above constitutional restrictions on personal favors and gifts from overseas.

Privilege is so implanted in Trump's reality that it extends to matters you wouldn't even notice.

His recent intervention on behalf of Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL reviled among several of his own colleagues, marked one of Trump's favorite uses of presidential privilege — creating a triumphant story about himself.

As if acting in another executive "reality" show, Trump presented himself as nobly rescuing an American warrior's career from the uncaring grip of military bureaucrats.

For lesser citizens, this fiction falls apart in the sober light of plain fact, as do other false scenarios of his.

By this month it wasn't as if Special Operations Chief Gallagher was facing jail or execution on the atrocity charges on which he'd been prosecuted. The military court system had already functioned and acquitted Gallagher of all but the relatively minor charge of posing with the corpse of a sedated captive that fellow SEALs saw him stab to death.

Gallagher had been sentenced to four months in jail, but it was deemed to be time served awaiting trial.

Trump was lobbied on Gallagher's cause by such citizens as felon Bernard Kerik, the former New York police commissioner. Gallagher's cause became a celebrated one on Fox. Trump, not known for looking past appearances in such matters, ordered the Pentagon to keep the mostly cleared chief a member of the elite group.

Trump's privileges as president outranked those of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who'd resisted restoring Gallagher's rank, questioned Trump's intervention from the start of the process and took it on himself to argue the matter with the White House. Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired him.

More importantly, Trump's privileges overshadowed the actions of the Navy SEALs who mustered the initiative to report the offenses by their platoon chief in Iraq, who in turn has publicly taunted and ridiculed them, Trump-style.

Seven members of the 22-person platoon testified at trial that they saw Gallagher commit war crimes. Some used the words "toxic" and "evil" to describe the chief's behavior.

As with law enforcement and intelligence professionals involved with probing Russia, or environmental and weather officials dealing with matters of science, these military specialists lost out to the rank, privilege and whims of the nation's top elected official.

"Privilege over professionalism" could make a fitting motto for the administration.