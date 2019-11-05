Nobody had reason to erroneously believe that President Donald Trump would turn reformer if elected.

Recall his paean to Meade Esposito, the powerful Democratic boss of Brooklyn, convicted late in his life in a federal case involving an illegal gratuity.

“He was great,” Trump said in a televised interview in 2016. “Meade Esposito in his own way was a very, very honest guy. When he gave you his word on something, it was done.”

"Great," no doubt, for folks like patriarch developer Fred Trump in dealings with the city.

Now Boss Trump is top banana of the Grand Old Party, hearing it in Congress from the no-nonsense "goo-goos" in the State Department.

Reputable veterans of the military and the foreign service with a seasoned understanding of Eastern Europe have now testified to the House.

They've told of how they ran afoul of the president's desire to get foreign officials to help throw stink bombs at Democrats back home.

These civil servants may have learned for the first time that real foreign policy is maybe some other president's problem.

Boss Trump wanted a "favor" done by a powerful faction in Kyiv that could help him, and, by gosh, those old pros weren't doing the job. If Ukrainians wanted meetings, if they wanted our shiny beautiful missiles, they should cooperate, the boss suggested.

Team Trump installed Gordon Sondland, an envoy who gave $1 million to the inaugural committee. And Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his clients, who delivered $350,000 to a Trump super PAC, seem to have made themselves useful, too.

Only a slice of Boss Trump's transactionality involves Eastern Europe.

As Virginians headed to the polls on Tuesday, Trump set out to remind them who was coming through with the old pork barrel.

“Virginia, with all of the massive amount of defense and other work I brought to you, and with everything planned, go out and vote Republican today,” he tweeted.

“I know the Dems are saying that they have your vote locked up, but that would mean a long slide down," he added, in the style of a 1930s movie politician handing out cigars.

In these scenarios, there's always a huge public-works project running way behind schedule, in danger of never being completed.

That would be the southern border wall.

Last week, it came out that an upcoming book on James Mattis’ tenure as secretary of defense will report that Trump told Mattis to “screw Amazon” out of a $10 billion Pentagon contract.

Makes sense. Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, irritates Trump.

“Relaying the story to us during Small Group, Mattis said, ‘We’re not going to do that. This will be done by the book, both legally and ethically,’” says author Guy Snodgrass, according to CNBC.

Sounds like Mattis considered government his first priority. Sounds like Trump was saying, "He ain't our friend."

As it happened, Microsoft was awarded the contract.