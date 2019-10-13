The indictment unsealed last week against business associates of President Donald Trump's close adviser Rudy Giuliani reads in part like a screed against the pernicious influence of foreign money.

In the court filing, prosecutors explain that the campaign finance laws they cite exist "to protect the U.S. electoral system from illegal foreign financial influence."

Defendants Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin allegedly engaged in political activities in the U.S. on behalf of one or more Ukrainian government officials.

Fruman and Parnas allegedly made $325,000 in illegal straw donations to a super PAC that supports Trump and allied candidates.

The corporate names they used drew immediate interest. One Parnas-linked entity is called "Fraud Guarantee."

The two Soviet-born Florida businessmen are not only clients of Giuliani but political allies who were working to help damage Trump's Democratic rivals.

So far they have managed to damage themselves.

A figure described as "Foreign National 1" was wiring hundreds of thousands of dollars in the scheme. He and other Ukrainian nationals wanted the U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv removed, according to the indictment.

The ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, later was reassigned at Trump's behest. This is a big deal because the people’s government was usurped for one man’s interest.

Foreign money is an especially interesting topic given the current political climate.

The president impugns the loyalty of those who would allow "open borders," he inveighs against "globalist" economics and the "deep state" and he proclaims the virtues of "nationalism."

Trump even said, rather oddly given all his noninterventionist postures, that he wanted to cleanse Ukraine of "corruption."

So here's pro-Trump money crossing oceans and borders into America from shadowy figures in an allegedly corruption-ridden foreign nation.

The fallback claim of a "deep-state witch hunt" from the Trump crew could prove hard to sell this time, even to faithful consumers of White House conspiracy stories.

That’s because the indictment is signed by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, a Trump appointee tapped to succeed the ousted Preet Bharara in New York's Southern District.

Ultimately, Berman reports to Trump's attorney general William Barr, whom the president chose to succeed Jeff Sessions, who angered the president by failing to smother the Russia investigation.

Getting an appearance of distance from the defendants won't be easy for the Trump crew either.

A Justice Department official told The Wall Street Journal that Barr was "supportive" of the clique's "work" regarding the Bidens on which he was briefed earlier this year.

They dined at the White House in May of last year and met later with Donald Trump Jr. at a fundraising breakfast in Beverly Hills, Calif. They contributed to America First Action, the super PAC that got money from the defendants when it was headed by junior's friend Tommy Hicks, Jr., according to published reports.

The relationships are tightly tangled. Even casting loose-tongued Giuliani overboard wouldn't do much for the Trump team. Who paid Giuliani how much for what would seem to be a likely next step in what Berman calls a "continuing" probe.

Remember when Trump was going to "self-fund" his campaign — and would be immune to this sort of scandal because he was so rich?

Foreign money was not supposed to make a joke of "America first."

The troubles are deepening, with money at the root of this latest mess.