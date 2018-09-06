Rudy Giuliani, who serves as President Donald Trump's defender in an endless series of TV appearances, authored a book called "Leadership" in 2002, back when his own prestige as a public figure and speaker reached its height.

Drawing from his then-recent past in federal and municipal government, the book spelled out what the former mayor and U.S. attorney deemed to be key principles derived from his experiences. Setting aside the dated sections of high praise for a city commissioner who would later serve time for corrupt acts committed on the job, it makes several compelling points.

Had Giuliani somehow convinced his client, Trump, to even try to follow his published advice, the president might not face some of the ugly trouble he's in with regard to management, politics and human relations.

One chapter is titled "Prepare Relentlessly." Another is titled "Study. Read. Learn Independently," in which Giuliani says: "Anybody who's going to take on a large organization must put time aside for deep study."

That's just not the Trump the nation has come to know. Nobody in his circle has effectively disputed a point made in Michael Wolff's critical book on Trump called "Fire and Fury," in which the author states: "He didn’t process information in any conventional sense. He didn’t read. He didn’t really even skim. Some believed that for all practical purposes, he was no more than semiliterate.”

Giuliani also wrote: "The two-word sign on my desk genuinely summarizes my whole philosophy: I'M RESPONSIBLE." He added, "Nothing builds confidence in a leader more than a willingness to take responsibility for what happens during his watch."

From the get-go, however, Trump has blamed others for all that goes wrong. After only weeks in office last year, the president had faulted “the generals” for a raid that led to the death of a Navy SEAL in Yemen, attributed protests and leaks to predecessor President Barack Obama and blamed the news media for Gen. Michael Flynn's dismissal as security adviser.

Trump even tried pinning the rap on the "out" party for the administration policy that produced the ugly spectacle of family separation for would-be immigrants and refugees at the southern border. Tweeted the chief executive: “Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change!”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Then there's the matter of managing expectations.

"Underpromise and overdeliver," Giuliani urges in 'Leadership'. "In the long run, grand rhetorical promises undermine a leader's authority. . . . If the results fail to match the prediction, the leader leaves everyone with the fear that the word of the boss cannot be trusted."

Trump's actions to the contrary are too numerous to catalog here. One example is that five days before taking office, the current president said people covered under his new health care law, “can expect to have great health care. It will be in a much simplified form. Much less expensive and much better.”

No such thing happened or appears likely to happen.

Author Giuliani also called for leaders to promote their consistent, core beliefs.

But this week, in an eye-popping, anonymous New York Times op-ed piece, a senior White House aide slammed Trump's leadership and said:

"The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making."

"Stand Up to Bullies," reads another Giuliani chapter title. Nothing in his printed work would anticipate Trump's having embraced and flattered such authoritarians as Russia's Vladimir Putin, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines or Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey.

These days, Giuliani the Trump surrogate delivers spin on the Russia probe to anyone who will listen. This way, he promotes on his friend's behalf the presidency he never won for himself.

Meanwhile "Leadership," which sold more than a million copies as of 2003, gathers dust on shelves across the nation.