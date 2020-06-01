The violence across the nation cannot be nipped in the bud, as it's bloomed already. And President Donald Trump may lack the credibility he needs to convince Americans he's really steering the nation through the latest mega-crisis on his watch.

There is always a tweet, as his critics like to say. "Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted in November 2014 after a police killing of an unarmed African American man sparked disturbances. "As China and the rest of the World continue to rip off the U.S. economically, they laugh at us and our president over the riots in Ferguson!"

The key question is what Trump actually has done during his term to address the very complaints he spewed at former President Barack Obama regarding riots and foreign "rip-offs." His believability problem goes beyond that. Police abuse cases of the type that now trigger destruction and strife never noticeably caused Trump much concern before. His camp regarded it as an issue for the Democrats, who run big cities in blue states, reliant on African-American constituencies in national elections, to grapple with.

Lt. Bob Kroll, the police union leader for Minneapolis, was targeted in a racial-discrimination lawsuit and in civilian complaints. These might have seemed to be badges of honor at the moment last October that Trump called him up to speak at a rally.

“The Obama administration and the handcuffing and oppression of police was despicable,” roared Kroll, who gave out red "Cops for Trump" T-shirts. “The first thing President Trump did when he took office was turn that around … He decided to start to let cops do their job, put the handcuffs on the criminals instead of [on] us.”

After George Floyd died last month after one of Kroll's now-arrested officers had knelt on his neck for nine minutes-plus., Trump said awkwardly: "Just a terrible thing. He was in tremendous pain obviously … This was a terrible insult to police and policemen … The Justice Department is looking at it very strongly."

Trump can't expect people to take it too seriously when he waves around the prospect of martial law. He's already bluffed using military force against North Korea, at the U.S. southern border and against Iran. His get-tough appeal to governors on Monday smacked of his calling from the sidelines for them to "liberate" states from the grip of public health measures imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus. By doing so Trump winked at protesters, some of them armed, when they denounced Democratic elected officials.

"Law and order!" the president declared again in his brief address Monday. The phrase worked for Richard Nixon in the 1968 election when the nation seemed to be coming apart. But Trump is running as an incumbent who said in his inaugural speech three and a half years ago: "We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law."

Are we now?

For several reasons, the president's talk about declaring Antifa a "domestic terrorist organization" sounds as wispy as his hints in 2016 that he'd pursue aggressive tactics against Muslims under the aegis of national security. Recent reaction in Washington was minimal, however, when two terrorist attacks in the past six months — both deemed jihad-related by the FBI — killed and injured U.S. personnel on military bases in Florida and Texas.

After the Parkland school massacre in 2018, Trump said, "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon" to save people. Broward County, Florida deputies who allegedly held back during the attack "weren't exactly medal of honor winners," he said.

Contrast that tough talk with Friday night, when the Secret Service spirited him to an underground bunker as fires and demonstrations raged outside the White House.

This led AHu Xijin, editor of a Chinese Communist Party newspaper, to tweet at Trump: “Mr. President, don’t go hide behind the secret service. Go to talk to the demonstrators seriously. Negotiate with them, just like you urged Beijing to talk to Hong Kong rioters." Sounds like they may have been laughing at him, the way he said they were laughing at Obama.