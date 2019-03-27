Expect the nation's health-insurance system to remain adrift for a while before collapsing or changing.

During the 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump promised a great health care plan with coverage for everybody. He shouted loudly in a pre-existing GOP chorus for ripping up the current system known as Obamacare. Extravagant promises followed, but no workable plan.

Two years went by with Trump, a Republican, fortified by GOP control of both houses of Congress. "Repeal-and-replace" never occurred in the form of a required legislative agreement. It ended up more like "ignite and ignore."

Now the chances for such a sweeping bill are dashed, at least until 2021, with real negotiations between opposing sides unlikely.

If Republicans couldn't agree on a new health care act, then Democrats now controlling the House won't help Trump any more than the GOP House worked with President Barack Obama.

Neither of the proposed Democratic solutions to current flaws in the system — "Medicare for all" or incremental changes to Obamacare — will do for Trump's purposes or those of the Senate's Republican majority.

We know by now it isn't as if the president steps in and tries to negotiate these complex matters.

Earlier this month, the Kaiser Family Foundation found 54 percent of Americans polled holding a "favorable view" of the current Affordable Care Act, higher than before.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On the heels of a Texas judge's key ruling, Trump is now backing a court suit to have the ACA voided. But, as when he forced a partial shutdown to get billions from Congress for his border "wall", the president seems to be putting Sen. Mitch McConnell's GOP majority and Rep. Kevin McCarthy's Republican minority on the spot with little visible result.

If the repeal is upheld, creating a void in the law, both McConnell and McCarthy, in tandem with Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will have to define and agree on whether and how they would insure people whose options have been cut.

“The Republican Party will soon be known as the party of health care," Trump said Tuesday.

Reports spread at the Capitol on Wednesday that McCarthy told Trump on the phone that his court strategy made no sense.

And so the health-insurance gridlock lives on. For all the president's chatter, the status quo prevails for a least a while more.