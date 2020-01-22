Even on a playing field tilted sharply in President Donald Trump's favor, his Senate defense team has managed to forfeit credibility on several points.

If GOP lawmakers deciding this impeachment trial were not so determined to acquit him, the cracks in the defense could be costly.

On Tuesday, before the chamber, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow made misleading remarks about the findings of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report released last spring.

“We had the invocation of the ghost of the Mueller report," Sekulow said. "I know something about that report. It came up empty on the issue of collusion with Russia. There was no obstruction, in fact.”

The report, however, flagged several instances of possible obstruction of justice for possible future action by Congress. “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said after its release. Multiple cases of Russian contacts and actions in Trump's favor in 2016 also were documented.

Speaking in Davos at the World Economic Forum, Trump said Wednesday he was pleased with the state of the impeachment trial. “Honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material," he said.

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a House impeachment manager, responded: “The second article of impeachment was for obstruction of Congress: covering up witnesses and documents from the American people.

"This morning the President not only confessed to it, he bragged about it.”

Earlier, White House counsel and lead Trump lawyer Pat Cipollone charged that Republicans were barred from attending the House impeachment inquiry's closed-door hearings.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the head impeachment manager, said he wouldn't say Cipollone would "deliberately make a false statement." Rather, Schiff called him "mistaken," since Republicans were given equal time to question deposed witnesses.

Beyond such factual issues, one of the Trump team's key legal arguments seems to rest on shaky ground.

His lawyers maintain that abuse of power by itself — as the president's extracurricular Ukraine dealings are described — does not justify impeachment.

Yet Attorney General William Barr took a somewhat different stance in a memo to Trump in 2018. Barr argued then that a president “is answerable for any abuses of discretion and is ultimately subject to the judgment of Congress through the impeachment process."

On Wednesday, Trump said he'd like to see witnesses testify at the Senate trial but that national security concerns wouldn't permit it. It was reminiscent of his assertion during the Russia probe that he would have been glad to sit for questions by Mueller's staff. Ultimately Trump only answered written questions, with responses edited by his lawyers.

Back in July, Rep. Demings, a former police chief, asked Mueller in a hearing: "Isn't it fair to say that the President's written answers were not only inadequate and incomplete because he didn't answer many of your questions, but where he did, his answers showed that he wasn't always being truthful?"

Mueller replied: "I would say generally."

Once again, Trump's credibility and that of his surrogates is in doubt as the impeachment drama becomes a partisan preelection debate over the president's conduct.