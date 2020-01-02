First there was gunboat diplomacy, a foreign policy supported by the threat of military force.

Then came shuttle diplomacy, where outside parties served as intermediaries between opposing sides.

Now we have cartoon diplomacy.

This week, North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un talked in a lengthy policy statement about expanding his nation's nuclear force. He vaguely threatened to show off a "new strategic weapon" in the near future and "shift to a shocking actual action."

Reacting to this holiday-surprise threat, President Donald Trump sought to make a what-me-worry joke from Mar-a-Lago.

"Maybe it's a nice present," Trump said. "Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test. I may get a vase. I may get a nice present from him. You don't know. You never know."

Whether Trump chooses at a given moment to talk about "fire and fury" or "beautiful letters" or how he and Kim "fell in love," North Korea proceeds by all accounts on the same rogue-state track as before.

Despite risible claims of entitlement to a Nobel Prize, Trump enters a fourth year in office with the same set of challenges as earlier U.S. leaders whom he derided as failing to confront Kim's threat.

All that's certain is that the show goes on.

Sometimes the episodes are exceptionally short. Less than five months ago the president pushed to buy Greenland, the ice-covered autonomous Danish territory.

Greenland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately treated it as a joke. “We’re open for business, not for sale,” officials there said. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the whole suggestion "absurd."

Trump shared a photo-shopped meme of a gilded Trump Tower rising above the rocky landscape, just to promise he would not make this come true.

Sometimes question is left open as to who the comics and serious actors are.

Last month a viral video showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and others huddling at a Buckingham Palace reception related to NATO.

A clearly amused Trudeau alluded to Trump: "He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top." Trudeau later adds, "I watched his team's jaws drop on the floor."

Ukraine has its own strange drama. And after this week's siege at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, one of Trump's tweets drew wide attention while he stayed in Mar-a-Lago.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” he wrote. “Happy New Year!”

Putting aside the semantic difference between warnings and threats, will anyone take either of them seriously in the future when they come from the Trump administration?