By now, the quibbling between the White House and congressional Democrats over the way Attorney General William Barr chose to summarize or spin the 400-plus-page Mueller report sounds interesting but might be beside the point.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan) is currently trying to get hold of the full version without redactions. He is threatening to hold the presidentially loyal Barr in contempt if his department "persists in its baseless refusal to comply with a validly issued subpoena."

Another interesting possible sideshow is brewing as to whether former White House counsel Don McGahn will testify before Congress. McGahn was directly quoted as saying that Trump directed him to seek Mueller's removal, which could have amounted to obstruction of justice. Trump did not testify under oath, and in written responses to the special counsel, said more than 30 times that he didn't recall key events.

All this is preliminary to the next step regarding Russiagate. Congress can decide how to deal with the obstruction question on which Mueller punted. If the answer is yes, the House can opt for the obstacle-strewn road toward impeachment. If the answer is no, then Trump will have been right when he said, "They shouldn't be looking anymore. It's done."

Trump, in the meantime, keeps shouting dark cloak-and-dagger conspiracy theories in a less-than-subtle effort to mar the legitimacy of the concluded Mueller probe.

Last week The New York Times reported that Russian election interference alarmed federal officials to the point where they sent an undercover investigator to meet with Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos.

Now Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general, is due to report on whether proper procedures were followed. Results could be due in the next few weeks.

As you would expect, the factual shades of gray were lost in Trump's tweet ballyhooing the Times report. "This is bigger than WATERGATE, but the reverse!," he declared, whatever that meant. Trump in the past has called his alleged persecution "spy-gate."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Even before conclusions are reached on the related dramas over redactions, McGahn's role and congressional authority, however, there is still a 448-page report for the proper committees to analyze. Lawmakers can get a feel for what remains for them to do, if anything. It seems hard to believe the redactions would obscure the report's main findings.

Besides impeachment, there are other areas to explore. Should new laws crack down on foreign lobbying, an important theme in Mueller's prosecutions? Should laws governing the assignment of special counsels be altered as they were after Bill Clinton's impeachment? Should the line between a candidate's or president's private fortunes and public role be better defined?

Overwrought noise will undoubtedly grow louder as next year's elections approach. Options for governance may prove simpler than all the maneuvering.