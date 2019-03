There was scant reason to take President Donald Trump too seriously when he said this week that he'd gladly have special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report released.

"Let it come out, let people see it," Trump told reporters.

His track record reads differently when it comes to disclosures concerning himself.

Trump said he'd "absolutely" disclose his income tax filings if he ran for president, then refused. He said he really wanted to be interviewed one-on-one by Mueller, but declined in favor of a written questionnaire.

In this case, Trump may have help from Attorney General William Barr in keeping something nasty — whatever that might be — from seeing the light of day.

Releasing the report, Trump coyly noted, "is up to the attorney general. We have a very good attorney general, he's a highly respected man. And we'll see what happens."

Curiously, Trump claims he does not understand why Mueller wrote this report that he nonetheless said he wants the general public to see.

"It's interesting that a man gets appointed by a deputy, he writes a report, uh, you know, never figured that one out. Man gets appointed by a deputy, he writes a report … My voters don't get it and I don't get it."

Yet his lawyers surely have explained it to him.

The legal road to the report, submitted Friday, is fairly plain.

In case anyone forgot, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself in 2017 from the Russia probe due to a potential conflict. Sessions revealed that while involved in the Trump campaign he met twice with the Russian ambassador.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein tapped Mueller, who has enjoyed bipartisan plaudits, to investigate. For two years Trump has kicked and screamed about a "hoax" and made scattershot accusations against many in government.

Mueller now has submitted to Barr a confidential report on the cases he filed and other findings that weren't prosecuted.

Because he's president, Trump isn't expected to be indicted. Could evidence about his role be included in the report but not released? Barr has key discretion in this, but he also must submit a report to Congress regarding Mueller's findings. What happens from there is unclear. But it is sure to prompt a frenzy of some sort from the president.

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who's plugging a new book, told Politico of Mueller: “He could give something bare-bones to the AG, because he’s said what he was going to say in publicly filed documents and indictments. Or, I think it’s slightly more likely — a hunch I have — that he’ll write a very lengthy, detailed document that goes into the prosecutions and the declinations at great length, with a lot of supporting exhibits as well.”