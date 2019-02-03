When the Trump administration announced Friday that it was suspending one of the last big nuclear arms control agreements with Russia, it marked the latest in a series of withdrawals and threatened withdrawals, of the kind.

Clashes over the Russians' alleged violations of the Reagan-era Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty preceded the Donald Trump presidency.

“We can no longer be restricted by the treaty while Russia shamelessly violates it,’’ said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, giving the Kremlin a six-month ultimatum for destroying intermediate-range missiles.

Late last year officials negotiated some new terms for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). "I will be formally terminating NAFTA shortly,” he said in early December.

But that action still awaits the required congressional approval and Democrats now in charge of the House speak of altering the arrangements negotiated with Mexico and Canada.

In that respect NAFTA is a little like Obamacare. The Affordable Care Act has not been repealed in its entirety but the key "individual mandate" has been repealed. Nothing has been enacted as a replacement.

Trump in 2017 announced U.S. departure from the Paris climate agreement. He condemned the "nonbinding Paris accord" for its "draconian financial and economic burdens" without explaining them. Since, other governments and states and institutions have vowed to abide by the goal of restricting emissions.

Nor is departure from the Iran nuclear deal a finished product. European leaders plan to continue doing business with the rogue regime in a way they claim might not violate U.S. sanctions policy. Despite Trump statements to the contrary, U.S. intelligence aides testified last week that Iran is not carrying out key activities needed to produce a nuclear bomb.

Back in September 2017, the Justice Department said it would accept no more Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) applications. "We will resolve the DACA issue with heart and compassion — but through the lawful democratic process," Trump vowed.

Court fights have followed regarding DACA without resolution.

Trump has made much noise about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization being obsolete and of being too expensive to the United States to the advantage of European allies. He has repeatedly threatened an American withdrawal. The Democratic-controlled House approved a bill reiterating strong congressional support for NATO.

Time after time the administration makes clear its urge to nullify. What improvements follow remain to be seen.