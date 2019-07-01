More than a half-century since Marshall McLuhan said the medium is the message, President Donald Trump makes the notion worth revisiting.

Media, social and otherwise, are Trump's obsession. For him, details of the message might be beside the point.

Two belligerent governments in recent decades have made themselves the source of nuclear fear: Iran and North Korea.

Serious? Sure. Name a message more powerful than nuclear catastrophe.

Trump's latest engagement over nukes won him a great, great photo op.

Enabled by foe-turned-client Kim Jong Un, he became the first sitting U.S. president to walk into North Korea. They posed side-by-side. Trump is 6-3. Kim is 5-7.

That may be your message. Don't search too hard for further meaning.

Trump stands tall, a big statesman. He likes that. His fans like that. And the visit itself should make the Guinness Book of World Records. He'd like that too.

As President, Trump has repeatedly talked about TV ratings as if he still were producing a reality show.

The likelihood of actual nuclear disarmament by North Korea is tiny. It has been all along.

That's beside the point, however. If you put this latest photo op next to one of Trump in 2017 calling Kim "rocket man" at the UN, and threatening to destroy North Korea, you can craft a story about progress.

Mere facts on the ground won't tell the desired tale.

Facts such as these: The U.S. national security adviser, John Bolton, was kept away from the show, so we don't know what the policy is. The death of an American captive, Otto Warmbier, was ignored. Trump's claim that Barack Obama sought such a summit is refuted as fantasy.

Also: Kim's domestic murders and purges were ignored. A North Korea economy strangled by sanctions but sustained by China wasn't debated, nor was the continued military buildup in Pyongyang.

Never mind all that. Kim, as the guest star, drove up the ratings.

The troubling photo-and-video montage for Trump and Iran contrast starkly with his happy Kim album. But that too can be a ratings boost.

Recall the image of presidential factotum Rudy Giuliani "spitting" on the nuclear treaty with Iran signed by Obama and other leaders in 2015.

Trump has trashed the treaty, regally displaying a withdrawal order from behind his desk, bearing his tall and photogenic, if unreadable signature.

The optics are made to say: Resolve! Broad shoulders! No more of this Obama!

Now we have a more recent image of an oil tanker burning in the Gulf of Oman, the alleged result of Iranian destruction. And here's Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, posing with nuclear equipment as tensions rise.

Did it mean anything that Trump balked at a retaliatory strike over a drone? Is there an earth-based strategy to it all? The videos and photos don't say.

Trump has said repeatedly he'd be willing to meet with Rouhani. This makes media sense. No matter what was said at such a talk, Trump could pose as the strong peacemaker. That one looks unlikely — no lovely letters from the mullahs.

For now, the essential messages from the administration seem to be: Rouhani bad, Kim good, everyone pay attention to Trump.

Back in the day McLuhan, a Canadian philosopher, wrote: "The title 'The Medium Is the Message' is a teaser — a way of getting attention.

"There's a wonderful sign hanging in a Toronto junkyard which reads, 'Help Beautify Junkyards. Throw Something Lovely Away Today.'

"This is a very effective way of getting people to notice a lot of things."

Whatever he is doing, the president continues to be noticed — as easy a goal as that may sound.