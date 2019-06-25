Sonny Perdue, President Donald Trump's agriculture secretary, acknowledged in an interview aired Tuesday that the administration's trade war with China is hurting American farmers.

"I think they are one of the casualties with trade disruption, yes," Perdue told CNN. "We knew going in that when you flew the penalty flag on China, the retaliation, if it came, would be against the farmer."

But the harm is incremental. U.S. farmers have faced economic problems for a long time. Robert Johansson, Purdue's chief economist, said in February: "Over the past couple of years the dramatic fall in net farm income in 2015 and 2016 seems to be leveling out at a lower level."

Other trends, laws and policies also fit broadly with what went on before the Trump presidency.

For one thing, Obamacare has been replaced by, well, nothing.

"Obamacare doesn't work — but it works at least adequately now," Trump said in a Yogi Berra-like non sequitur Monday as he signed an executive order requiring price disclosures by hospitals.

So far nothing has replaced NAFTA either.

Negotiators reached trade agreements with Mexico and Canada that would modify the pact. But Trump and his trade team haven't been able to sell the changes to Congress, a requirement that was known all along.

"The labor section in the [proposed] agreement is actually better," AFL-CIO leader Richard Trumka told National Public Radio just last week. "But here's the problem. You can't enforce it. There's no way to enforce the agreement. And therefore, it becomes useless."

Ignoring variations in White House rhetoric, any palpable change in potential nuclear threats from North Korea and Iran under Trump is difficult to detect.

The bombast goes on. Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the latest U.S. sanction measures would prove "useless."

If it all sounds familiar, the reason may be that the long-lived regimes in Pyongyang and Tehran remain in power.

So does President Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Andrew S. Weiss, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment, notes in a Politico Magazine piece published Tuesday that while Trump is due to meet with Putin at the G-20 summit this week, expectations and strategies are shrouded at best.

"The administration’s actual day to day policy on Russia is mostly reactive, bordering on incoherent," writes Weiss, who worked in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Like tensions with Russia, budget deficits are forever.

On Tuesday, the Congressional Budget Office projected that the federal deficit will grow "substantially" in the coming decades as spending and interest on debt pile up.

For now, U.S. troops remain in Syria and Afghanistan.

And despite Trump's promises of a comeback for coal, and a related rollback of air-pollution regulations, the cost of solar and wind power is falling, putting further pressure on coal miners and their employers. The industry's decline continues.

In dozens of ways, for better or worse, the status quo and big trends are proving remarkably durable.