While protesters in Portland, Ore. go on staging an extended rebellion, President Donald Trump casts himself as the Great Suppressor, bringer of order. This commander in chief likes to show off the use of force. Whether it is enough to matter, or legitimate constitutionally, may be an afterthought. He strives to look and sound tough. He wants to humiliate political critics and haters.

Trump is doing his best to saddle blue state Democrats with a resonant message that they have failed to exercise control over recent disturbances. In Portland, the White House has generated for all to see the sight of Department of Homeland Security personnel scooping up people for questioning, throwing flash-bang grenades, and teargassing and whacking demonstrators.

The president whipped up a broad if disjointed insurrection narrative on Monday. "Portland was totally out of control. The Democrats — all liberal Democrats running the place — had no idea what they were doing," he said in the past tense, as if the strife now ends with his intervention.

The president's electoral angle is clear. Elected Democrats together become the supreme demon just as he's losing in the polls to his putative Democratic opponent Joe Biden. Crime, protests, anarchists and corruption — all get cited in one dystopian stew in his latest rants and remarks. They portray urban America as dark and shattered, as in the bitter picture he drew the day he was inaugurated.

"This American carnage" is forever ending here and now.

At least some frustrated citizens in New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio is widely dismissed as ineffective, will accept a Trump "crackdown" as the only alternative to the status quo.

The pandering of the major parties here is none too subtle.

Democratic governors, lawmakers and mayors risk alienation and backlash from progressives and African Americans if they push too muscular a response to demonstrators or target those who destroy property and attack cops as criminals.

Republicans, who rarely cultivate those constituencies, have no such problem. The rebels they coddle right now are small groups of red-state constituents who angrily resist mask and social-distancing rules prompted by COVID-19.

The timing of Trump's urban intervention, opposed by local officials, is particularly interesting. Just as it is too late for the U.S. to fight rampant coronavirus by getting tough on China, Trump comes up tardy in reacting to disorder that followed the death of George Floyd. Swaths of Minneapolis burned, but Trump will tell the story that all was peaceful once those diffident locals agreed to his urgings of calling in the National Guard.

It is a fixed narrative. If streets become calmer, we are to believe this was the president's doing. If violence, crime and property damage crest, that's the fault of local and state authorities. Heads he wins, tails they lose. Trump's bid for credibility never relies on results.

Same goes for the coronavirus. If local public health rules are too strict, that's on the locals, as it would be if they are not strict enough.

This much is familiar: Whenever Trump evokes one of his "strong" military responses, it comes out less than fully effective and is controversial even among Pentagon brass.

Last month, he had National Guard troops summoned only to soon be withdrawn from Washington D.C., following rebukes from within the Pentagon. As if to save face, Trump said the soldiers could go “now that everything is under perfect control.”

Two years ago, before the midterm elections, Trump ginned up a near-invasion by Central American migrants traveling through Mexico for the U.S. southern border. He threw in some colorful tales of Middle Easterners and criminals joining this "caravan," and called up several thousand troops to stand by for no clear practical purpose.

Even after the Republicans lost the House, and the troops were sent home, Trump tweeted that “the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it." This time, in Portland, the targets of Trump's wrath are American citizens and elected officials. This presidential simulation of strength has a different, perhaps more dispiriting, feel as political division intensifies.