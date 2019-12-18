Since their impeachment articles appear doomed in the Senate, one might ask why House Democrats saw this as the right time to take such a defiant vote against President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the latest Gallup Poll showed Trump's overall approval rating up six points since the House inquiry began.

But next year's presidential race, touted by Trump and his allies as the impetus, might not be the point after all.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) heads a majority that is barely a year old. They face voters again next year, creating the incentive for a show of party solidarity. Among Democrats, Trump's approval rating has edged up to a paltry 8 percent.

This was designed to go quickly.

Months ago, Pelosi expressed reluctance to try to impeach Trump despite pressure from a number of members of her conference, Even on Wednesday, she told the House that Trump's latest consitutional violations left Democrats with “no choice."

“If we do not act now, we are derelict in our duty,” she said.

As a rationale for action, Trump’s Ukraine scandal has more going for it than if the House had acted months ago on evidence in the Mueller report that he tried to stymie the authorized probe.

In Ukraine, Trump was shown to be using his power in a partisan way — while in the Oval Office — that could affect the next election.

Trump's pushing to get a foreign government to condemn Joe Biden is different from accepting Russian propaganda help against Hillary Clinton in 2016. To Democrats, this is a fresh foreign-based offensive against the "out" party in America.

Did the White House expect Democrats not to react?

Proceeding with impeachment allowed Democrats on Wednesday to turn habitual GOP flag-waving around. Citing the U.S. Constitution is as nonpartisan an argument as there is.

"We must defend the Constitution from a domestic enemy of the rule of law, Donald Trump," said Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.).

"His conduct continues to undermine our Constitution and therefore our next election," said Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan).

That would explain the "no-time-like-the-present" thinking.

Timing was clearly on the minds of House Republicans too.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) declared that Democrats were "trying to meet their own arbitrary, completely reckless and Machiavellian timeline to take down a president that they loathe."

If Trump's trial in the GOP-run Senate was not expected to be fixed in the president's favor anyway, perhaps the Democrats in the House would have taken the time to add more charges, such as obstruction of the Mueller probe or financial conflicts of interest.

If 2020 were not a national election year, the House Democrats could have waited awhile for the courts to order enforcement of subpoenas the administration has defied.

But both Trump and the House face survival at the polls in only 11 months.

The timeline is very relevant.