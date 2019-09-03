Most people in big executive jobs would be expected to correct errors when made aware of them, particularly if they’re issuing emergency advisories.

President Donald Trump isn't most people. As Hurricane Dorian began hitting the Bahamas over the weekend, he kept pointing to Alabama as one area of concern.

"In addition to Florida — South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated," he tweeted at 10:51 a.m. Sunday.

Twenty minutes later, the National Weather Service issued this notice: "Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx"

Trump could have recast what he said without blowback by truthfully admitting that he'd cited an outdated scenario.

But the president — who's professed to know the enemy better than the generals, fiscal policy better than economists, and the law better than certain judges — would not be corrected.

So at a news conference after the NWS advisory, Trump declared Dorian “may get a little piece of a great place: It’s called Alabama. And Alabama could even be in for at least some very strong winds and something more than that, it could be. This just came up, unfortunately."

After ABC News alerted the public to Trump's misleading error, he personally attacked the on-air reporter as a "lightweight" and tweeted about "fake news" and "bad people."

For the long holiday weekend, Trump canceled his trip to Poland, purportedly to stay on top of the storm.

Of course he played golf, too.

When London Mayor Sadiq Khan, one of Trump's favorite insult targets, mocked the golf, Trump said he played "very fast," called Khan "terrible" and "incompetent" and said he should "stay out of our business."

On Sunday, Poland marked 80 years since Nazi forces invaded, signaling the start of World War II. Trump said at a news conference on the somber ceremonies to be held in Warsaw: "I just want to congratulate Poland. It's a great country with great people."

Vice President Mike Pence made the Poland trip. But that didn't shield the loyal Veep from another Trumpian kerfuffle.

Pence stayed at Trump’s golf resort despite all his official business occurring in Dublin, 182 miles away on the other side of the isle. Naturally, the choice was criticized by some as corrupt, for using public funds for the boss' private business.

"I understand political attacks by Democrats," Pence responded.

"But if you have a chance to get to Doonbeg, you'll find it's a fairly small place, and the opportunity to stay at Trump National in Doonbeg to accommodate the unique footprint that comes with our security detail and other personnel made it logical."