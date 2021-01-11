As things turned out, President Donald Trump got to stay in office long enough to subvert a federal pandemic response, lose a national election for his party and incite a seditious riot. For all that, and for the other damage too, you can blame the politics-as-usual of the Republican Senate majority.

Refusing to measure the long term menace that Trump presented, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's band of regular pols, anglers, grovelers and shape-shifters extended the demagogue's tenure on the chance that it would keep them in power.

After President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week comes the one-year anniversary, on Feb. 5, of the Senate's acquittal of Trump on abuse of power and obstruction charges for which the House had impeached him. If Trump would get away with pressuring Ukraine to do dirty work against rival Americans, you had to wonder whether the best, as his cult followers would see it, was yet to come.

It was. Congressional Republicans couldn't even bring themselves to criticize or censure Trump in the Ukraine matter.

Left to linger are the what-if's. What if the GOP caucus had had the foresight to decide it was time for Vice President Mike Pence, with his more controlled demeanor, political seasoning, relative rectitude and authentic right-wing credentials, to take over?

Had Trump been removed in favor of Pence before the pandemic exploded, it is hard to believe the vice president would not have done at least a better job.

Pence was nominally the administration's COVID-19 chief. But only a president as blithe and impulsive as Trump would have mocked mask-wearing, made serious briefings into shows and encouraged the public as he did to undermine state health measures. The virus has cost more than 375,000 American lives, thousands of which could have been prevented without Trump's little games.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For all we know, Pence in the top spot could have beaten Biden last November given the Democratic candidate's weaknesses. Even if the former Indiana governor had run and lost, however, it is difficult to believe he would have launched blatantly fraudulent claims he'd really won. It is almost impossible to believe that he would ever whip up crowds or strong-arm state election officials in the delusion he could overturn the people's choice.

Instead, Trump now leaves his loyalists in a sniveling position.

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County, still clings to Trump. She sounded like someone embarrassed for the moment, and frightened for the future, when she tweeted: "I oppose the Democrats very political push to impeach the President. There will be an inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden & a peaceful transition of power on January 20th.

"That is the American way. Stop politically shaming millions of Trump voters."

Two days before the Capitol riot, Rep. Lee Zeldin offered this: "I am one of the Arizona objectors scheduled to speak shortly when the House reconvenes. This debate is necessary." Except it wasn't much of a debate, really — more of an inexcusable presidential tantrum echoed by supporters.

Should the Shirley Republican's reelection in November have been debated too?

Right now, craven loyalists who take one half-step away from Trump may fear crazed mobs or condemnation — perhaps as some Democrats were diffident in response to violent protests and looting over the summer after police shootings of Black Americans.

The current rage may not last long, but even Pence, who refused to block a foregone process in the Congress, is getting death threats.

Everyone with sense knows by now that Trump likes to tell the opposite of the truth. He even said as his faithful stormed the Capitol: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

Take that as evidence that Pence as president may very well have "had the courage to do what should have been done to protect the country and Constitution." Too bad for Republicans like McConnell that they threw away the chance to promote him. The moment's foremost political crisis, getting rid of a terrible president, could have been resolved by now.