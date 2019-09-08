Several recent news stories related to the White House have stirred particular interest from Capitol Hill Democrats, adding to a pile of topics to be explored with a potential impeachment of President Donald Trump in mind.

One involves Vice President Mike Pence's recent stay at the Trump golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland. Pence's chief of staff said the vice president stayed there at the president's "suggestion." Trump denied involvement. Pence had family in the area, but the resort was three hours away from Dublin where his official meetings were to take place.

Self-dealing from within the first family? An abuse of power? The answers aren't clear yet.

The same questions apply to Trump openly pushing for the next G-7 conference to take place at Trump National Doral in Miami. His business interests could gain from the international conference. Democrats see him drawing profits not only from U.S. taxpayer money but from foreign governments if that happens.

Another fresh issue: Did Trump seriously offer subordinates "pardons" if they broke the law while rushing to build his desired border wall during his first term? The upcoming procurement and funding process for the barrier will undoubtedly draw legislative scrutiny.

The House Judiciary Committee under Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan) is meanwhile still in court attempting to get former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators reported on Trump's aborted effort to get McGahn to help shut down the Russia investigation, and on the GOP lawyer's threats to quit because the president wanted him to do "crazy" things.

That relates to the question of whether Trump obstructed justice.

Last week, Politico reported that Nadler's fight to have McGahn ordered to appear will last at least until Oct. 31. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's court timetable is likely to squeeze House efforts to decide on impeachment before they depart for the year on Dec. 12.

Still lurking somewhere on the Trump-trouble scene is Stormy Daniels. She has said she's willing to testify before Nadler's committee when it hears about Trump's alleged role in hush-money payments to her and another woman just before the 2016 elec