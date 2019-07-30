By now President Donald Trump has demonstrated less-than-extreme vetting — and little regard for professional experience — when picking people for important jobs.

So it should come as little surprise that his selection of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) as director of national intelligence instantly raised questions about qualifications.

While his website boasts Ratcliffe "put terrorists in prison," NBC News reported there is no sign he ever prosecuted a terrorism case while U.S. attorney in East Texas.

That doesn't seem to matter to America's premier television watcher.

Ratcliffe made his big public show of Trumpian loyalty by assailing Robert Mueller's two-year Russia-meddling investigation during public hearings last week.

Ratcliffe echoed Trump-team talking points about a surveillance warrant and refused to accept that President Vladimir Putin favored Trump in 2016. Putin later said so himself.

If confirmed, Ratcliffe will take the helm of an intelligence community about which the president has tweeted fevered suspicions of conspiracy against him. Ratcliffe would have key input on high-risk dealings with Iran and North Korea.

The initial order creating the office said the director should have military or intelligence experience, of which Ratcliffe has neither. The job was created in the wake of the 9/11 attacks to make sure the "three-letter" agencies were working in tandem before and during a security crisis.

From 2004 to 2012, Ratcliffe was mayor of Heath, Texas, with 6,900 people. He spent a short time as an interim U.S. attorney before and after practicing law for private clients, has been in Congress for four years.

Like many of the president's past aides, Dan Coats leaves the DNI job visibly alienated from Trump. It's easy enough to see why: Coats reported several things the commander in chief doubted or did not want to hear.

During his tenure, Coats informed Trump and Congress that Iran was abiding by the 2015 pact to not make nuclear weapons. He told him North Korea's Kim Jong Un was keeping his nukes despite the "love" talk. And he told him ISIS was still brutally active after Trump proclaimed its final defeat.

Trump complained Tuesday with the usual lack of factual support that the intelligence agencies have “run amok.”

Would Ratcliffe bend the facts for Trump? Republicans in the Senate who get to confirm him will want to find out. After all, they have their own differences with the administration on foreign policy, including the tilt toward Saudi Arabia.

Published reports so far portray GOP reaction to Ratcliffe's candidacy as tepid.

Dozens of Trump picks for top jobs have withdrawn from the running since 2017 for various reasons while under scrutiny. Others have left the administration after repeated clashes and backbiting by top aides and Trump. Among them were Defense Secretary James Mattis, a career military man now replaced by Mark Esper, who had worked for the Raytheon corporation, a defense contractor. Still other appointees departed amid ethics scandals.

The Senate can effectively kill a nomination by slow-walking or sitting on it.

One recent example was Stephen Moore, a television talker affiliated with conservative think tanks. Trump had wanted him to join the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. But Moore's outlier theories on finance, along with personal entanglements, helped lead to his withdrawal.

The road ahead looks less than clear for Trump pick-du-jour John Ratcliffe, at least if the Senate is doing its job.