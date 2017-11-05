Updated November 5, 2017 4:39 PM

Warnings are widespread that the GOP tax proposal unveiled in the House may be unfair and unworkable.

There are doubts about its chances to become law.

But President Donald Trump deemed the plan’s mere arrival something to celebrate.

Trump plants kiss on Republican tax plan

So by golly, that’s what he did.

“Great bill. Great bill. It’s going to be very special, you’ll see,” he said while standing alongside House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

Trump called the tentative tax-cut plan, with scads of questions yet to be addressed, “a big, beautiful Christmas present” for Americans.

The president said the bill would mark “the biggest tax cut in the history of our country.” This might even be true — if you’re talking strictly about corporate, not individual, taxes.

Six months ago, Trump led a similar crow-fest alongside Ryan after the House narrowly approved an Obamacare repeal bill.

“It’s going to be unbelievable,” Trump said that time in the Rose Garden.

But nearly as quickly as he said it, the measure was dead on arrival in the Senate.

House Republicans reveal much awaited tax plan

The upper house, though tweet-prodded by Trump, never reached the compromises needed to get any health law done.

Before it was over, Trump even described as “mean” the House measure he’d celebrated.

Now, various obstacles arise in the Senate for the tax proposal.

There will be little margin for alienation among Republicans, Politico reported last week.

Fiscal hawks are already warning that deep tax cuts could explode the federal deficit (remember that?).

Others worry that the tax cuts disproportionately favor the wealthy.

Even in the House — before the Senate gets a bill — Republican dissent is rife.

Deductions for state income taxes would be eliminated and deductions for mortgages and property taxes reduced. That could cost many Long Islanders thousands of dollars.

“This is basically taking money from Long Island and New York to subsidize tax cuts for the rest of the country,” said Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), who endorsed Trump.

Despite the demise of Obamacare replacement, the president on Thursday performed one of his step-right-up infomercials for this shiny new product.

“Most Americans will be able to file taxes on a single sheet of paper,” he said. “The only people that aren’t going to like this are H&R Block.”

The unlikely idea that taxes, all of a sudden, will become fair and simple should have visceral appeal.

And so it is promised, as seen on TV.

Trump didn’t invent the politicians’ practice of declaring victory well ahead of victory. But he does seem to be honing it.