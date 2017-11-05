This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 60° Good Evening
Overcast 60° Good Evening
Long IslandColumnistsDan Janison
Melville.

Trump’s tax ‘present’ has same early wrapping as health bill

The president called the tentative tax-cut plan “a big, beautiful Christmas present” for Americans.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan looks on

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan looks on as President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform legislation in the Cabinet Room at the White House, Nov.  2, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Warnings are widespread that the GOP tax proposal unveiled in the House may be unfair and unworkable.

There are doubts about its chances to become law.

But President Donald Trump deemed the plan’s mere arrival something to celebrate.

So by golly, that’s what he did.

“Great bill. Great bill. It’s going to be very special, you’ll see,” he said while standing alongside House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

Trump called the tentative tax-cut plan, with scads of questions yet to be addressed, “a big, beautiful Christmas present” for Americans.

The president said the bill would mark “the biggest tax cut in the history of our country.” This might even be true — if you’re talking strictly about corporate, not individual, taxes.

Six months ago, Trump led a similar crow-fest alongside Ryan after the House narrowly approved an Obamacare repeal bill.

“It’s going to be unbelievable,” Trump said that time in the Rose Garden.

But nearly as quickly as he said it, the measure was dead on arrival in the Senate.

The upper house, though tweet-prodded by Trump, never reached the compromises needed to get any health law done.

Before it was over, Trump even described as “mean” the House measure he’d celebrated.

Now, various obstacles arise in the Senate for the tax proposal.

There will be little margin for alienation among Republicans, Politico reported last week.

Fiscal hawks are already warning that deep tax cuts could explode the federal deficit (remember that?).

Others worry that the tax cuts disproportionately favor the wealthy.

Even in the House — before the Senate gets a bill — Republican dissent is rife.

Deductions for state income taxes would be eliminated and deductions for mortgages and property taxes reduced. That could cost many Long Islanders thousands of dollars.

“This is basically taking money from Long Island and New York to subsidize tax cuts for the rest of the country,” said Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), who endorsed Trump.

Despite the demise of Obamacare replacement, the president on Thursday performed one of his step-right-up infomercials for this shiny new product.

“Most Americans will be able to file taxes on a single sheet of paper,” he said. “The only people that aren’t going to like this are H&R Block.”

The unlikely idea that taxes, all of a sudden, will become fair and simple should have visceral appeal.

And so it is promised, as seen on TV.

Trump didn’t invent the politicians’ practice of declaring victory well ahead of victory. But he does seem to be honing it.

Melville.
By Dan Janison

Dan Janison has been a columnist at Newsday since 2007.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

New York Army National Guard Captain Michael Sicinski, Elite racers finish marathon under high security
Suffolk County police examine the scene of a Man struck, killed in hit-and-run, police say
Buses owned by Ronkonkoma-based Baumann & Sons sit Union: Nassau school bus strike set for Monday
NBC News reported Sunday that former National Security NBC: Mueller has enough evidence to charge Flynn
Cardinal Timothy Dolan appealed to parishoners to remember Cardinal: God ‘is crying’ over bike path deaths
Shalane Flanagan of the United States celebrates winning 1st American since '77 wins NYC marathon women's race
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE