The third night of a largely virtual Republican National Convention on Wednesday brought striking split-screen moments.

Images of Hurricane Laura's destructive approach drew attention from speakers including Vice President Mike Pence, who at one point said, “Our prayers are with you tonight … " News coverage of the Gulf of Mexico storm and its destruction also threatened to dent the pomp and self-acclaim of President Donald Trump's address against the backdrop of the White House Thursday night.

Other videos threatened a more direct political impact as RNC week wound down.

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., caught by a neighbor on video, incited the kind of rage and rioting that followed other such incidents involving Black civilians. Soon the visual reports were full of buildings burning and people running, also propelling visceral responses.

Discussion followed about how public revulsion at the destruction could express itself in the national election, particularly in the swing state of Wisconsin. New York City Patrolmen's Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch was added to the RNC schedule to precede Trump's performance, reflecting Trump's "law and order" invocations.

What clearly infringed on the RNC script were the actions in Kenosha of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse amid the mayhem, toting an assault-style weapon. He's now charged with killing two people and wounding a third.

Distracting further from the official RNC narrative, a social-media photo went viral of Rittenhouse, a "Blue Lives Matter" advocate, sitting front-row at a Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 30. As a result Trump, while preparing to blame opponent Joe Biden and other Democrats for America's troubles, issued an awkward disclaimer through his campaign.

“President Trump has repeatedly and consistently condemned all forms of violence and believes we must protect all Americans from chaos and lawlessness,” said campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. “This individual had nothing to do with our campaign and we fully support our fantastic law enforcement for their swift action in this case.”

CNN ran a remote video of Biden charging in an interview that the Trump team has been "rooting for violence" so as to exploit fear for political gain.

In the sports world, viral videos showed National Basketball Association players talking about race amid the Milwaukee Bucks' boycott decision that led to cancellation of all three playoff games slated for Wednesday.

More games were canceled Thursday. Players voted to continue the playoffs but it wasn't clear when they would resume. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers drew particular attention online.

Videos like these stir emotions, but cannot tell us what is next. Government storm response will be judged afterward.

Nobody knows for sure how another Trump term, or the election of Biden, would affect explosive police actions and blowback.

The result of the NBA’s symbolism, if any, remains to be seen.

This week shows that digital clips can invade the public’s consciousness, but cannot make choices. Those decisions will happen away from our personal devices, to be recorded Nov. 3.