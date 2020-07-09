Chief Justice John G. Roberts and six colleagues have made it clear that the conservative-tilted Supreme Court is under no obligation to fix criminal cases for this Republican president.

The court sent President Donald Trump that implicit message Thursday when it rejected his claim of absolute immunity from investigation while in office.

"Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the president, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding," Roberts said. "We reaffirm that principle today." Two Trump picks on the high court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, voted with Roberts, as did the court's liberals.

Such a message wouldn't ordinarily be called for. But Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance was blocked when he sought tax and financial records from Trump's business. The ongoing probe stems from that time Trump arranged with ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 in hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Vance is pushing to find out, among other things, if these records were falsified as part of the president's irregular dealings.

Although the Roberts ruling returns the case to a lower court, thus pushing any disclosures past the November election, Trump instantly reacted with rage and expressions of martyrdom. Apparently the president really did need to be told that the high court owes him no protection from the consequences of a legal inquiry in his home city.

Trump sounded neither grateful nor gratified about another court ruling that restricts congressional subpoenas aimed at him. Maybe Trump really has convinced himself as he's said before that Article 2 of the Constitution says he can do anything he wants.

"This is all a political prosecution," Trump wailed on Twitter. "I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!"

As usual, Trump calls for probes of the last administration and his election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump claims all manner of crimes. His supporters express hope for a new Justice Department review of the Russia probe.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a separate case, Roberts and colleagues ruled 7-2 that a lower court must consider separation of power issues on the matter of subpoenas from a House committee. Ironically, this could prove useful for a future Democratic president bent on fending off inquiries from Republican lawmakers.

Trump has been frustrated by high-court decisions before regarding immigration, abortion and gender. In November 2018 Roberts issued a rare public rebuke when the president launched a spiteful attack on judges selected by President Barack Obama. In a statement issued the day before Thanksgiving, Roberts said: “The independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”