Since the Trump administration began, U.S.-Turkish relations have looked as muddled and disjointed as our dealings with the Russians and North Koreans.

At first blush, it appeared to be a new thaw. On the very day of Trump’s election, close adviser Michael Flynn wrote in favor of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Obama administration is keeping Erdogan’s government at arm’s length — an unwise policy that threatens our long-standing alliance,” Flynn said in a published piece.

Flynn had been doing lobbying work that his own official filing said may have aided Turkey. Since then, he was ejected as national security adviser and convicted of lying to the FBI.

President Donald Trump kept hailing Erdogan.

In September the president stood with the Turkish autocrat before reporters and praised him as “a very good friend of mine.

“He’s running a very difficult part of the world. He’s involved very, very strongly and, frankly, he’s getting very high marks,” Trump said then.

Erdogan, however, wasn’t getting key things he wanted from the U.S.

These included deporting dissident cleric Fetullah Gulen, now living in Pennsylvania; U.S. abandonment of Kurdish forces in the region, and release of a gold trader Reza Zarrab.

In the latter case, Zarrab pleaded guilty in New York and testified about a $50 million bribe to Turkey’s finance minister.

So much for the hinted thaw.

Erdogan’s frustrations seem to parallel the dashed hopes of Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. under Trump would ease sanctions.

This week, tension with Turkey suddenly re-emerged from Trump’s side.

“Pastor Andrew Brunson, a fine gentleman and Christian leader in the United States, is on trial and being persecuted in Turkey for no reason,” Trump tweeted Wednnesday.

“They call him a Spy, but I am more a Spy than he is. Hopefully he will be allowed to come home to his beautiful family where he belongs!”

Brunson, a 50-year old Presbyterian missionary from North Carolina, has been held by the Erdogan regime for 18 months and faces trial that could lead to longer-term imprisonment.

Shortly after a coup attempt against Erdogen failed in 2016, Brunson was arrested and charged with espionage.

All the while Trump hailed Erdogan, attorney Jay Sekulow — who represents the president in the Russia probe — pushed for Brunson’s release in another role, as head of the American Center for Law & Justice, a conservative Christian group.

Of course, Trump offers no words to reconcile his view of Erdogan as “persecutor” of Christians and Erdogan as his friend.

As in other tweets, Trump acted as if he was just a voluble fan rooting from the sidelines.