President Donald Trump's delicate response to terrorist shootings on U.S. soil by a member of Saudi Arabia's military elite sounded like it would have met the Saudi royalty's idea of what's politically correct.

Absent were Trump's yearslong series of fierce cries about Islamic terrorism, about getting "smart," about the need for "extreme vetting" of outsiders, about banning Muslims from the U.S. until we "figure out what's going on," even torturing suspects' kin.

One such rant from July 4, 2016: "With Hillary and Obama, the terrorist attacks will only get worse. Politically correct fools, won't even call it what it is — RADICAL ISLAM!"

Last week Mohammed Alshamrani, a Saudi Air Force trainee, used a 9mm. handgun to slay three Americans and injure eight others. Sheriff deputies killed him, ending the massacre that began in a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. The FBI says it is investigating with "the presumption that this was an act of terrorism."

Days earlier, Alshamrani hosted a dinner party where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, a U.S. official said. There were multiple reports that he also posted online criticism of U.S. wars and support for Israel, and quoted Osama bin Laden, who was a Saudi citizen until 1994.

Trump's first action in the bloody aftermath of the Pensacola massacre was to announce on Twitter that King Salman had called him with condolences.

Trump said: “The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people.”

En route to a Republican fundraiser Saturday, the president added that “they are devastated in Saudi Arabia,” and said: “The king will be involved in taking care of families and loved ones.”

The Ukraine scandal has showed Trump isn't shy about asking foreign governments to launch investigations of interest to him. But it remains unknown to what extent the Saudis will be pressured help the U.S. get at the full situation underlying this incident.

Robert O'Brien, who is Trump's latest national security adviser, toed the line. "The Saudis have promised full cooperation with the investigation,” O’Brien said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation."

“We’re going to take them at their word.”

The presumed need or advantage of hosting non-U. S. citizens at Pensacola or other training facilities might draw debate in the wake of the massacre.

"It’s way past time to quit arming and training the Saudis!" Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) tweeted, noting 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers were Saudi citizens.

Trump once again faces broader crtiticism from members of both parties in Congress over his passive approach to Riyadh.

His son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is in a privileged alliance with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Trump backs the kingdom's war in Yemen. Early in his term he tweeted support for the Saudi-supported blockade of Qatar, where the U.S. has a large base.

Trump frequently exaggerates the volume of U.S. business with the kingdom. And he has soft-pedaled that government's assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The bodies of the Pensacola victims — aspiring U.S. aviators Kaleb Watson, 23, Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, and Cameron Scott Walters, 21 — were flown Sunday to Dover Air Force Base, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Despite being mortally wounded, Watson scrambled outside to alert first responders to the shooter’s location, according to his brother.