The onset of the coronavirus crisis signals a major shift in federal responses to the economy, which is now sputtering and stalling.

Fiscal hawks' old warnings against government spending, entitlements and aid already were unfashionable when the virus arrived. Debt and deficits undoubtedly will grow due to emergency measures approved by Congress or still in the works.

Riding high in 2017, Republican majorities in the House and Senate passed a massive corporate tax cut. The White House also signed onto big military spending increases.

President Donald Trump, unlike previous GOP candidates, ran last time with no plan for belt-tightening.

For perspective, Trump in June 2016 even lightly brought up the possibility of threatening default on U.S. debt.

"I’m the king of debt. I’m great with debt. Nobody knows debt better than me,” Trump told CBS in an interview. “I’ve made a fortune by using debt, and if things don’t work out I renegotiate the debt …

“You go back and you say, hey guess what, the economy crashed. I’m going to give you back half.”

We are not at that point yet. But there are hints that several elected policymakers are a bit uncomfortable about pushing massive amounts of money out of the Treasury, in a hurry, to anyone and everyone, while a national election looms in November, except with certain conditions.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) briefly held up relief legislation. He pushed an amendment that would have required a Social Security number to get the child tax credit, authorized Trump to transfer funds between accounts as needed and terminated U.S. military operations and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

Senate Democrats and labor unions, meanwhile, called for conditions on airline aid, including tougher curbs on executive bonuses and stock buybacks. Trump has proposed a $50 billion package to help the industry.

Trump's push for stimulus sounded at first to some like his predecessor Barack Obama's response plan to the Great Recession of 2008. The Obama plan was complete with bailouts for struggling industrial firms, cash payments to average Americans — and, of course, prospects of mounting deficits.

Echoes of past crises are heard today.

“Let me be clear: We’re not doing no-strings-attached bailouts that enrich shareholders or pay CEO bonuses. Period,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted Tuesday.

It will be interesting to see when all is said and done how the emergency actions work out, given Trump's past declaration that Obama's efforts to save American auto manufacturing a decade ago amounted to “ruining American industry."

As usual Trump's statements, meant for momentary consumption, don't illuminate a fully coherent approach to this new economic crisis, which has its own one-of-a-kind volatility.