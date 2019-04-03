Concerns for physical safety and cyber security made for a strange episode last weekend at President Donald Trump's private leisure resort in Palm Beach.

A 32-year-old woman from China ended up being arrested after carrying four cellphones and a thumb drive infected with malware into Mar-a-Lago and giving non-credible replies to questions, federal officials said.

Trump's insistence on making his plush digs, trafficked by guests and visitors, into a second White House has posed challenges. In an unusual statement the Secret Service saw fit to make clear it was not they, but Mar-a-Lago staff who first let the woman on the premises.

Other instances have caused concern. Shortly after taking office Trump sat in an open dining area at the resort discussing a North Korean missile test launch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as club members watched, one of whom took photos.

At the White House in May 2017, Trump blabbed about classified information, reportedly obtained from Israel, concerning ISIS bombs on planes in a conversation with Russian representatives. Trump's reasons for blurting have always been unclear.

And last month, a manager in the White House's personnel security office told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in a closed-door interview that higher-ups gave security clearances to at least 25 people who were initially rejected for "disqualifying issues," as the New York Times reported.

Hillary Clinton, while secretary of state, worked off a private email server, which gave Republican presidential candidates and lawmakers a narrative based on the FBI's finding she'd been "extremely careless" in the matter.

Now the unique situation of having the president's daughter and son-in-law act as his advisers gives way to concerns about their own back channels overseas and use of private servers.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For Trump and allies, decisions to keep confidential information under wraps for security reasons seem to depend on political circumstances. Last June, the FBI was forced to turn over thousands of documents to the GOP-run House, including details about how it deploys informants and other sensitive material. The mission was to impugn the special counsel's Russia probe.

It seems a long time ago that the Secret Service came under fire from legislators over incidents that included people scaling the Whte House fence and being chased down inside the grounds. That was during the Obama administration.