Each week the gully grows between the words of President Donald Trump and the actions of his appointees and putative allies.

Trump last month announced a withdrawal of 2,000 American troops from Syria. But last Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) led the way to the 68-23 approval of an amendment stating that jihad organizations there and in Afghanistan, "continue to pose a security threat to us here at home."

On Capitol Hill, Trump's own intelligence chiefs openly contradicted his assertions that his administration's policies erased foreign threats from Iran to North Korea.

Trump has always mocked global warming as a concept. Last Monday amid a record cold snap, he tweeted: "People can't last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming [sic]? Please come back fast, we need you!"

The president raised ecologists' eyebrows in late 2017 when he picked a nonscientist, ex-AccuWeather CEO Barry Myers, to head the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

But NOAA under Myers rejects Trump's lighthearted climate-change denial. In fact, the agency last week posted a message on social media: "Winter storms don't prove that global warming isn't happening . . . Here's one of our favorite resources to explain the science."

Pat Shanahan, Trump's acting defense secretary, also strayed off message. He turned away from the president's insistence that his ballyhooed Space Force become a new sixth branch of the U.S. military. The effort belongs within the Air Force — and should have a "small as possible footprint," Shanahan said.

Since 2017, McConnell and the then-GOP-led House of Representatives had pushed aside key Trump initiatives. These included a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, Obamacare's replacement with what Trump called a "great" new program, certain sharp budget cuts and Trump's fluidly-defined border wall.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Contrary to the president's wishes, Congress also let the Russia investigation proceed under special counsel Robert Mueller.

In an interview published last week, McConnell cited other areas in which Trump has "done what I thought ought to be done” — including a major tax cut, appointment of conservative judges and deregulation.

“If Marco Rubio had been president, we’d have done it. If Jeb Bush had been president, we’d have done it. I say that not to take anything away from President Trump, but he took good advice on all three of those areas that are traditional Republican positions,” McConnell said.

He also called for avoiding another government shutdown — just after Trump had publicly touted the possibility.

Asked what would make a satisfactory border security deal, McConnell said, "I’m for whatever works that would prevent the level of dysfunction we’ve seen on full display here the last month and also doesn’t bring about a view on the president’s part that he needs to declare a national emergency."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), now contending with a Democratic majority, said he would not insist that a deal include the word “wall.”

Separately, Republicans in Congress have sounded skeptical of Trump's tariffs, which can't help when the White House is trying to play hardball on trade with China.

Whatever the issue, the president seems to face difficulty getting his presumed colleagues in Washington to follow his leadership.