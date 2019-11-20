Another day, another gulping dose of trouble in Trumpland.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified Wednesday that he perceived a clear link between Ukraine announcing investigations that President Donald Trump wanted and favorable actions by the United States.

The president, however, makes a mantra these days of "no quid pro quo." These messages conflict. One problem for Trump is that his go-to excuse, political bias, has no credibility here. Sondland gave the inaugural $1 million. He's no "Never Trumper."

Another problem is that the Trump spin chorus can't claim as with earlier witnesses that it was hearsay. Sondland spoke directly with the president and swore to having done so.

More remarkably, nobody in these House impeachment proceedings has testified that they thought this irregular Ukraine pressure campaign, steered by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, ever was a good idea.

In fact, Sondland made clear that the Trump team in government only worked with Giuliani because the president told them, and this unique campaign-foreign policy mix struck some of Trump's own appointed policymakers as inappropriate or worse.

At least when the Reagan administration's operatives abrogated the Constitution in the Iran-Contra scandal, they could tell themselves they erred trying to free hostages and fight communism.

Here, the failed drive to get Ukraine to search for a Democratic National Committee server that may or may not exist, and to reinvestigate a gas company that hired Hunter Biden, is based on flimsy theories the Kremlin happens to spread.

So after dodging bullets from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe that resulted in convictions of eight of his associates, the president managed to fan new suspicions of foreign collusion, this time on the opposite side of the Crimea border.

No one among his vocal GOP defenders in Congress hailed a delay in military aid to Ukraine earlier this year as a positive, since the bipartisan posture is to be tough on President Vladimir Putin's Russia. Their best talking point is that the money was ultimately released, no harm, no foul.

The only question about the aid is how clearly it was used as a carrot to get the political result Trump wanted, even if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already denounced this matter as a "bribe." More certain is the president's dangling of a White House meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as some kind of reward.

"I never heard anyone advocate for withholding the aid," Sondland said, though the impeachment probe is still young.

No one has testified that they thought it was a great idea for Trump to tap Giuliani, who aligned himself with an out-of-power political faction in Kyiv while bonding with private clients now under indictment.

On Wednesday, it was reported that federal officials plan to interview an executive with Ukraine’s state-owned gas company Naftogaz as they review the dealings of Giuliani and his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Nobody has produced evidence that corruption was a deep and abiding concern for the president before he cited it as a factor in his Ukraine gambit.

Nor has anyone testified in favor of allowing a foreign government — especially one with a reputation for past corruption — to go after American citizens, regardless of their party affiliations.

Trump's prepared talking point of the day, "I want nothing," could credibly have been replaced with "I got nothing" — which so far is the bottom line of his whole Ukraine effort.

Crime? Cover-up? That's for the Congress to determine.

What's established so far is that, as with other Trump fiascoes, the diplomatic dance with Zelensky yielded nothing for the people of either nation.