First White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney freely admitted that yes, the administration delayed Ukraine aid in pursuit of a political inquest by that nation over a Democratic Party computer server that may or may not exist.

Suddenly Mulvaney did an about-face and said he was misunderstood. “The only reasons we were holding the money was because of concern about lack of support from other nations and concerns over corruption," he said.

Left unexplained was how Mulvaney could have believed one thing and then the other or what people didn't understand from the news conference he'd conducted hours earlier.

A similar reversal seems to have been forced upon Gordon Sondland, who is President Donald Trump's $1 million inauguration committee donor and European Union ambassador.

Unlike Mulvaney, who went from yes to no, Sondland went from no to yes.

First, Sondland told Congress he “never” thought there was any precondition on the Ukraine aid.

Suddenly, on Tuesday, Sondland better lined up his story with Mulvaney's walkback and accounts from other witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry.

Now Sondland says in writing that he'd let it be known that "resumption of the U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anticorruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks."

This "public anticorruption statement" was arranged to cast aspersions on the Democrats by announcing a Ukrainian "investigation," possibly of Joe and Hunter Biden.

Once again there is no coherent public explanation as to how a high-level Trump appointee went in short order from saying one thing to the direct opposite.

There are many options. Told to lie? Thought to lie? Totally forgot? Got confused? Warned about perjury? Too much Kool-Aid? Not enough Kool-Aid?

None of these sound good.

On the other hand, the mystery "whistleblower" who so vexes the Trump circle hasn't changed his story. The intelligence officer gave one account of what he saw as wrongdoing.

His report has proven correct.

That's why the whistleblower's identity is completely beside the point to the Ukraine drama.

Since Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and pro-Trump media are eager to identify the informant, perhaps illegally, this person might as well call a news conference and declare: "I told you so!" and demand his unmaskers be prosecuted.

Just to review, the intelligence officer wrote Aug. 12: "I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election."

"The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well," the informant stated. "I am also concerned that these actions pose risks to U.S. national security and undermine the U.S. Government’s efforts to deter and counter foreign interference in U.S. elections."

The officer wrote about the president's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian president Voldymyr Zelensky, mentioning discussion of potential anti-Democratic searches, as the near-transcript memo subsequently released by the White House confirms.

The quid-pro-quo that Trump denied lacks deniability — plausible or otherwise.

The only question is what changes in his story await.