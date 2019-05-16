Attention-loving Roger Stone has been bumped to the margins of the news. In a way, the Mueller parade has passed him by, and the self-proclaimed political dirty trickster is left to await trial on lying, obstruction and witness tampering charges.

His interim sideshows have been sad. In February, he posted an Instagram photo of the presiding judge, Amy Berman Jackson, alongside what appeared to be crosshairs. He complained of deep-state persecution in a public appeal for money.

Stone, 66, apologized and called it improper. Jackson, 64, played the adult and issued a gag order.

During the presidential campaign of his longtime on-and-off client Donald Trump, Stone practically begged for attention, suggesting his own clever involvement in the WikiLeaks postings of Russian-hacked materials from the Democratic Party.

Investigators obliged but the 400-plus page report by special counsel Robert Mueller leaves out much of the Stone narrative. That leaves the New York operative's story a mere epilogue in the comic opera that saw his ex-partner Paul Manafort imprisoned.

Last week, Stone's attorneys asked the court to toss out evidence gathered through search warrants in his case. They have been sticking to an evidence-bereft "theory" that the leaks came from a Democratic operative, a narrative earlier pushed by the indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

But Jackson on Wednesday noted in a docketed order that Stone’s motion to suppress included an incomplete list of search warrants Stone is challenging, unmarked by exhibit numbers and submitted out of order. Jackson gave the defense team two days to correct the errors, according to the web news site Law & Crime.

The indictment of Stone earlier this year suggested a different type of buffoonery on Stone's part.

Stone allegedly advised radio host and comic performer Randy Credico to "do a Frank Pentangeli," and thus recant his testimony before a congressional committee regarding WikiLeaks. By all accounts Credico didn't.

Stone's trial is due to begin in Washington Nov. 5. This week officials disclosed that Rick Gates, the former Manafort deputy in the Trump campaign, continues to cooperate with federal authorities prosecuting Stone.